Candiace Dillard Swings Knife at Ashley Darby During Heated Real Housewives of Potomac Battle

Ashley Darby learned the hard way not to disrespect Candiace Dillard‘s mother in her own home.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the reality star, 31, found herself in brutal battle with Dillard. It ended with Dillard, a knife in hand, screaming for Darby to “get the f— out” of her house.

“You better not talk about my mother in my home. Don’t talk about my mama,” said Dillard, who lives in a Virginia property owned by her mother, Dorothy. “You will not discuss my mother in my home.”

Darby had attempted to confront Dillard, 32, about accusations Dillard had been making about Darby’s quest to get pregnant.

In previous episodes, Dillard had questioned Darby’s drinking, claiming she wasn’t really trying to conceive. She also questioned a speech Darby made about her miscarriage, saying that Darby’s husband Michael wasn’t sincere in his mourning even though she insisted he left crying.

Then, of course, there were the sexual comments Michael had allegedly made during a night out drinking earlier this season about performing oral sex on another Househusband.

“I have tried to be a good friend, a good human here. But I’m tired of being accessed of coming after Ashley for no reason. I have good reason,” Dillard explained. “Ashley can drink as much as she wants. It won’t change that I really feel that her and Michael are putting up this sham facade of a marriage”

Most of this (save for Michael’s comments) got back to Darby, of course. And when she went over to Dillard’s home for a food tasting Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett was hosting in honor of his upcoming cookbook, Darby found an opportunity to address the situation.

“I’m in your home and you said all these things about me so I’m like, how am I going to sit here with this elephant in the room?” Darby said.

“She said Michael and I are lying and not trying to have a baby. … She said my whole life is fake. … You had the nerve to say that my husband was lying and faking, talking about our miscarriage?” Darby also said in the episode. “She’s all up in my business because she’s insecure about her own situation. … You can’t smile in my face and then stab me in the back. That s— just won’t fly.”

Dillard wasn’t scared. “The elephant’s on the table. We can talk about it,” she told Darby.

After going back and forth, Dillard finally explained the real reason she was so frustrated with Darby.”My issue with you Ashley, you have propertied yourself to be in this group the person [with the information] on everyone. ‘I want to know everything.’ And then, when I ask you for the truth, you want to come at me with this whole, ‘Mind your business?’ “

That’s when Darby took a dig at Dillard’s mother and the fact that she owns Dillard’s house. “You’re telling me that you know exactly what my body is feeling when your mom is the one taking care of you?” Darby said. “I’m in your mama’s house right now!”

Still holding her dinner knife, Dillard began yelling at Darby. Eventually, Bassett pulled Dillard away and the tossed the knife on the ground in Darby’s direction.

If the topic of Dillard’s mother Dorothy was a sensitive subject for the former beauty queen, it’s because they’ve long been at odds on the Bravo show. Sunday’s episode even opened with Dillard talking about the “tumultuous turn” their relationship recently when Dorothy allegedly hit Dillard while the two were at a wedding.

“She didn’t like what I said so she decided to smack me in my face with her purse,” Dillard recalled. “There are people around that see this and I’m just like, ‘I must be 12.’ “

Overall, Dillard implied she’s hoping to move out of her mother’s house. “The home that I need, I want it to be something that is only ours and not anybody else’s,” she said. “Eventually Chris could get fed up with the back and forth with my mom, so I feel like I have to put a stop to it somehow, because I’m drained.”

And though the scene between Dillard and Darby — which will carry into next week’s episode — was tough, fellow Housewife Robyn Dixon appears to be on Dillard’s side.

“Although Candiace is wrong in her delivery, I kind of understand why Candiace is questioning anything in Candiace’s life,” Dixon said on Sunday’s episode. “There’s just some things that aren’t normal. But just like I want Ashley to leave my life alone, I’m going to leave hers alone!”

