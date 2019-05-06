RHOP: Candiace Dillard's Mother Snaps After She Invites Half-Brother to Her Wedding

One of Candiace Dillard‘s wedding guests wasn’t welcome in the eyes of her mother, Dorothy.

On Sunday’s season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace and her mother Dorothy got into a heated argument after Dorothy learned that Candiace had invited her half-brother Michael to her big day.

Dorothy’s ex-husband Walter had fathered Michael in “a tryst” with another woman while he and Dorthy were dating in college. Though he had cheated, Walter and Dorothy were “first loves” and stayed together for years, marrying and having Candiace before their eventual divorce. Michael was raised with his mother and remained estranged from the rest of his family.

As Candiace got older, though, she built a bond with Michael — so much so that she wanted him there for her wedding. As she explained, bringing that up to her mom wouldn’t be easy.

“The two times in my life that I have talked about my half-brother, she has gotten really angry. Which I understand to a certain extent with the way that he came about,” Candiace said. “I think that when she thinks about him, he reminds her of her pain. Which I understand, but he’s a great person and it sucks that I can’t have that relationship out in the open. I feel guilty about it.”

“I don’t even have a lot of pictures with my brother, because if my mom had come across photos, I could see her blowing a gasket,” Candiace added. “I don’t want to hurt my mom. …I feel like I’m responsible in a way for my mom’s emotions.”

Adding to Candiace’s stress was the fact that Dorothy still supports her financially. “I’m literally petrified!” Candiace said.

Image zoom Candiace Dillard Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank /Getty Images

Dorothy didn’t react well.

“It’s bulls—,” Dorothy screamed. “This situation with your dad, his cheating and his lying, that’s what you’re bringing into the wedding? That is what you’re bringing into? Why are you going and chasing after his illegitimate children who have never been part of your life? That doesn’t make sense to me, Candiace. Did you consider me? Did you consider my family? Did you consider all the lies and the cheating? Did you ever consider that? It’s embarrassing to the family and to me!”

Candiace remained firm, standing up for Michael.

“If you want to be mad at my dad, be mad at my dad. But it’s not fair to be angry with someone who had no choice,” she said. “That was almost 40 years ago. It’s not embarrassing. Everybody knows. And the fact that you’re trying to put that on me, it’s not fair.”

“I get why this subject of my brother is so contentious with my mom,” Candiace explained to audiences. “The love of her life betrayed her. That’s not lost on me. What is lost on me is the fact that you’re not able to place those emotions and deal with them 30-plus years later.”

But Dorothy didn’t back down.

“You don’t spring this on someone…” she said. “What’s in your head? Where’s your head? I don’t know how you think! Why do you think this is okay to do this? For everybody to be talking…. You just made a big mistake, okay? The people who been there, to nurture you, to change your diaper, to take you to dance class, to buy your pageant dresses — those are the people you’re supposed to be loyal to. Not these people outside people in the street. Why would you go there and lick people’s asses that haven’t done s— to you?”

She didn’t like Candiace’s answer.

“I don’t give a f— what anybody says, I don’t care,” Candiace shot back. “I don’t appreciate you trying to tell me how to run my wedding. Yes, you are contributing a lot to wedding and yes you have been there every step of the wedding, and I appreciate all that. But it’s not fair for you to make me feel bad for wanting to include someone that I would like to be there.”

“I’m not being disloyal. This has nothing to do with my dad. He didn’t even know,” Candiace said. “My wedding is my wedding. It’s mine. It’s not yours, it’s mine. Why is it hard for you to understand? This about me for one second, not the checks you’re writing, but think about me! I’m not getting married again. I’m getting married once.”

Image zoom Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett Larry French/Bravo

Tears rolling down her face, Candiace left the table. “It’s nice to be supported financially, but sometimes you want a mom,” she said. “I want the mom BFF. Basically, I don’t fell like I have that.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.