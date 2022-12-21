Luke Gulbranson Shows 'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby His 'Winter Wonderland' as She Steps Up Relationship on Instagram

Ashley Boalch Darby and Luke Gulbranson were a beautiful sight as the Summer House alum showed the The Real Housewives of Potomac star his hometown — and earned his spot on Darby's Instagram grid.

The Bravo stars have been linked since October and Gulbranson, 38, has already traveled to the Washington, D.C., area to see Darby, 34. And it appears she's making things Instagram-official with a prominently posted couples selfie.

"The definition of a winter wonderland ❄️ I didn't know I missed snow so much!" she wrote on Tuesday. "Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️ @lukegulbranson."

Darby also posted video of a a snowy trip through the woods to her Instagram Story — naturally, it was set to Michael Bublé's cover of the holiday classic "Winter Wonderland."

Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

Darby's connection with Gulbranson comes after the pair met at BravoCon 2022. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen offered to play matchmaker for the duo after Darby called Gulbranson "hot." And Cohen's plan seemed to work — after the event, Gulbranson shared that he and the "Coffee and Love" singer getting to know each other.

"In the evening, when we have some free time, we tend to chat a little bit," Gulbranson said. "We're getting to know each other. I mean, she's down there [in the greater Washington, D.C. area], I'm up here [in New York City]. You gotta spend time doing that."

Neither shied away from speaking of the other during BravoCon, either. Gulbranson said he'd like to see Darby join Summer House, and his costar Andrea Denver even chimed in on the budding romance, telling PEOPLE the pair "looked like two high school lovers."

Gulbranson added, "It was nice. We had a nice chat, and I look forward to chatting more throughout the weekend."

By the end of the BravoCon, Darby revealed she and Gulbranson "have a lot of common interests. We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy s---."

Darby was previously married to Michael Darby. She announced their split in April after eight years of marriage and two children: Dean, 3, and Dylan, 21 months.

Gulbranson was briefly linked to his Summer House costar Hannah Berner in 2020, but the friendship with benefits turned sour when he brought Ciara Miller into the house.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.