RHOP's Ashley Darby Denies Husband Made a Sexual Comment About Another Man: 'I Would Remember'

Ashley Darby found herself in the hot seat on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac as she denied allegations that her husband, Michael Darby, made a sexual comment about another man during a night out drinking.

The reality star, 31 — who is expecting her first child with Michael, a 59-year-old Australian real estate mogul — was approached about the rumored comments at a tense dinner with fellow Housewives Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Monique Samuels and Karen Huger.

According to Dixon and Dillard, Michael made the supposed comments after the cameras stopped filming at the ’90s music-themed birthday party for Ashley’s uncle weeks earlier.

“After the night died down, Michael walked past us and said, ‘Yeah, I would suck his d—,’ ” Dixon recalled to Ashley on Sunday’s episode. “You were there. You all were walking past us.”

Dixon would not specify to whom Michael was allegedly referring. Still, she insisted it was “one of our men” and that the Househusband in question was not in the room at the time.

“They said when it happened, you knew it happened and you scurried him away,” Bryant later told Ashley.

A rep for Michael did not to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Dixon’s accusation when her claim first aired on RHOP back in May, but on Sunday’s episode, Ashley categorically denied the rumor.

“It didn’t happen,” she said. “Michael would not say that.”

“In your state of intoxication, you’re saying me that you were capable of remembering [what Michael allegedly said]?” Ashley wondered. “You were so drunk, [Candiace], you were laying out in the street. Robyn was so drunk she had to be put into an Uber!”

Even after Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett backed up Dillard and Dixon’s claims, Ashley maintained her husband’s innocence.

“I just don’t understand why everyone is so fixated on trying to make Michael look like he’s gay,” she told Friend of the Housewives Katie Rost. “He’s not gay. … He doesn’t hook up with guys. … My husband did not say that. If I was there, I would remember something like that.”

Dixon and Dillard were steadfast in their claims.

“I would not make that up,” Dixon said, telling Ashley later in the episode, “I know what I heard. If you are going to get so up in arms about someone repeating what he said, then he need not say those things. … I’m not going to sit here and lie and say that I made it up.”

Dillard accused Ashley of lying. “You lying! You putting out bulls—! You were standing there. You heard it!” she told Ashley, before bringing up previous rumors about Michael’s sexuality (which he has denied). “He is reported to have sucked penises. I need nothing else. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire and there’s been enough smoke in this household where there has to be fire.”

The women also said they were not shaming Michael if he is in fact gay.

“I don’t give a good if you gay, straight, purple, whatever. If you proclaim herself to be her husband, the person who is supposed to protect her, and you are telling other people you want to suck another man’s penis, that’s disrespectful to Ashley,” Bryant said.

“If you’re gay, cool. If your wife is accepting of that and wants to be your beard, cool. But if that is not the case and Michael is not being honest with Ashley, then there’s the problem,” Huger said. “There’s no shame in a man loving a man.”

“Love a man! Love his penis, do all of that. Be honest about your loving of penises,” said Dillard.

In the end, Ashley said she was upset that her friends, including Dixon, had brought the alleged comments up in the first place.

She also revealed that Michael was equally hurt when he heard about the claims and maintained that he did not say the comments.

“Michael said he did not say that,” she recalled. “He was livid. He was like, ‘Why are they making up things about me? This is my reputation, this is my business. If these women are going to keep on making things up about me and bashing me like this, I don’t want you hanging around them, I don’t want them in our lives.’ “

“It’s an understatement to say that Michael was pissed,” Ashley added. “Michael was just really disappointed because real friends don’t stab each other in the back like that the way that they did to Michael. He questions why I’m even friends with them, and quite frankly, I don’t blame him.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.