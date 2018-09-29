RHOP's Ashley Darby Stands by Husband Amid Sexual Assault Allegations and Denies Suspension

Ashley Darby is standing by her husband, Michael Darby, after he was accused of sexual assault.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 30, shared a smiling photo of Michael via Instagram on Saturday, writing that they were feeling “no worries.”

Her post comes a day after Bravo and RHOP‘s production company Truly Original announced that they had suspended Michael from filming of RHOP‘s upcoming fourth season.

PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday through court records that Michael, 72, had been charged with felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct. Papers say that the real estate mogul and restaurant owner allegedly grabbed and groped a cameraman on Sept. 1 while filming an episode of the show.

However, Ashley denied that in her Instagram post. “No charges filed. No arrest made. No Bravo suspension,” she wrote. “We’ll keep you posted.”

Reps for Bravo told PEOPLE they stood by their statement. Reps for Ashley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Michael Darby Ashley Darby/Instagram

TMZ reported that the cameraman who is alleging the assault against Michael said Michael gave him “a flirtatious look” after the grope and the man instructed Michael to stop, later telling his supervisor.

In a statement, Bravo said the network has “comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew which production companies are required to follow, in addition to their own protocols they have in place.”

“We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners,” they continued. “Bravo and Truly Original, the production company for The Real Housewives of Potomac, have suspended filming with Michael Darby.”

Micahel and Ashley Darby Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

In a statement, Truly Original explained the company is currently investigating the allegations against Darby and echoed Bravo’s concerns about on-set safety.

“Truly Original’s number one priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, vendors and others that work with us,” the company said. “We take all allegations of sexual and other misconduct seriously, and have stringent policies, as well as training, in place to deal with all employee issues.”

Added Truly Original: “Immediately upon learning of these allegations, we commenced a thorough internal review and, per our protocol, took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment and safe forum for communication for everyone associated with the production. The review is ongoing and we are not able to comment further.”

This isn’t the first time Michael has been accused of inappropriately touching someone.

In a season 1 episode of RHOP, costar Gizelle Bryant raised her concerns to Ashley after she said she saw Michael touch the bottom of another man.

After Ashley responded that the interaction was a “joke,” Bryant told her, “Most men don’t like other men who are not gay squeezing their butts.”