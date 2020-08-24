In a sneak peek, Candiace Dillard was sent a text that read: "Your girl's baby daddy was out at the strip club last night"

RHOP : Ashley Darby's Husband Allegedly Seen at a Strip Club as She Takes Trip with Housewives

Ashley Darby's husband may have some explaining to do.

In a preview that aired Sunday night for next week's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard receives news that Michael Darby was allegedly spotted at a strip club while his wife Ashley, 32, and her fellow Housewives were enjoying a getaway at Monique Samuels' lake house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A good friend of mine texted me — she says: 'Your girl's baby daddy was out at the strip club last night,'" Candiace, 33, tells Gizelle Bryant.

Confused, Gizelle, 49, asks, "Whose baby daddy?"

Candiace then shows Gizelle a photo of what appears to be Michael at the club.

"Oh!" Gizelle says in horror before the teaser ends.

Ashley gave birth to the couple's first child together, a baby boy named Dean, in July 2019. Their marriage has been the center of many discussions on the series, as Michael was previously accused of making a sexual comment about another man and was accused of sexual assault. He has denied both allegations, and the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Candiace's upcoming report about Michael comes after she and Ashley worked out their own issues with each other on Sunday night's episode. (As viewers recall, last season was tense, with Candiace questioning Ashley's quest to get pregnant and calling her a "roach" on the day she gave birth.)

The women had previously made progress in their relationship when Candiace attended Ashley's Sip and See party on last week's episode, which was hosted to introduce her baby to the Housewives. Candiace and Ashley agreed at the time to talk out their issues at a later date.

So, on Sunday's episode, the women got lunch together, and Candiace apologized for her past behavior.

"I can honestly say that the things I said about Ashley were mean and hurtful, and I didn't need to say all of them," Candiace said in a confessional interview before meeting up with Ashley.

At lunch, Candiace explained: "I felt like everybody was coming at me, and I didn't want to have a conversation with the peanut gallery around and that should be respected."

Earlier this season, Candiace found herself upset after the women, including Monique, Gizelle and Robyn Dixon, told her she should apologize to Ashley at a sit-down dinner, which Candiace felt wasn't the right place.

"I get it to an extent," Ashley told Candiace. "But you didn't really have that same respect for me when you were saying things on social media for thousands of people to see — very nasty stuff."

"You were engaging as well," Candiace quipped back.

"But I stopped because I was having a baby, and you didn't give me any respect with that," Ashley responded.

RELATED: RHOP's Dr. Wendy Osefo Responds to Karen Huger's Comment About 'Not Being Impressed'

Candiace said that had she known Ashley was in labor, she "probably would not have said the things that I said, but we were not in a good place."

"The nature of this is very sensitive. That's what you seem to forget," Ashley said.

"And I understand that," Candiace replied, to which Ashley argued, "No, you don't."

"You say that over and over again, but your actions contradict that," Ashley said.

"I wouldn't be sitting here, trying to make things better —" Candiace continued before she was hilariously interrupted by baby Dena's gurgling.

"Way to break the tension, Dean," Ashley joked.

Candiace then delivered an apology, saying, "I do apologize for not being as sensitive as you needed me to be."

"I appreciate that a lot," Ashley said. "And I really needed to hear that."

Ashley, however, wasn't the only Housewife Candiace found herself apologizing to on Sunday night's episode.

Newcomer Wendy Osefo met up with Robyn, 41, for a picnic hangout with their kids. While there, Wendy told Robyn that Candiace called Gizelle a "monster."

Image zoom Gizelle Bryant (left); Candiace Dillard Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Robyn later told Gizelle, who confronted Candiace at Karen Huger's "homecoming" celebration. (Karen, a.k.a. The Grand Dame, and her husband Ray Huger recently moved back to Potomac.)

After her arrival, Candiace pulled Gizelle aside to talk, but it had nothing to do with the monster comment — at first.

"I wanted to talk to you because I did not intend to be messy," Candiace said of calling Gizelle's home a "tear-down" and a "$900,000 cabin."

"So, if that upset you, I just want to apologize for that," she continued. "That's all."

But of course, Gizelle wasn't ready to end the conversation.

"Recently, I was talking to Robyn, who was able to spend some time with Wendy," she told Candiace. "And apparently you told Wendy that I'm a mean monster."

"That is wrong, and it's rude and immature," Gizelle continued.

Candiace didn't deny dissing Gizelle, acknowledging that she "may have said that."

"Nothing that I said was malicious," she added.

"I believe you meant it to be [harmful] and nasty, and you thought you were funny. It's not," Gizelle fired back.

"Sometimes you are not nice," Candiace told Gizelle before they (sort of) called a truce.

"Moving forward, I don't care to do anything with you. I can be around you, I don't have any issues with you, and that for me is not a friend," Gizelle said.

"Anything I said to Wendy, I would say to your face," Candiace insisted. "I came here to say I apologize, and that's where I wanted to end it."

Image zoom The cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac Sophy Holland/Bravo

"Thank you. I appreciate your apology," Gizelle replied. "We are cool on our relationship."

"Great, on the surface — where it's always been," Candiace said sarcastically.

Taken aback, Candiace admitted in a confessional interview that things "went not exactly at all where I wanted it to go."

Nonetheless, the night ended on a fun note, with Karen performing in a pink suit as "Keyoncé."

"Karen has lost her mind," Robyn said. "She looked like Pepto Bismol."