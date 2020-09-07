RHOP: Ashley Darby Confronts Husband Michael About Alleged Strip Club Sighting

Michael Darby denied being at the strip club but admitted "something" happened "at the casino"

Ashley Darby wants to know the truth.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley, 32, confronts her husband Michael Darby about allegedly behaving inappropriately while she was on a cast trip — with their baby son Dean — at Monique Samuels' lake house.

"Candiace brings this text to me, saying that you were saying things about how you have a boyfriend and a wife," Ashley tells Michael as they eat dinner at a restaurant. "Was there any truth to that?"

While Michael denies saying those things, he admits that something did occur.

"Something happened at the casino," Michael tells Ashley as the clip fades to black.

Ashley gave birth to the couple's first child together, a baby boy named Dean, in July 2019. Their marriage has been the center of drama on the series, as Michael was previously accused of making a sexual comment about another man and was accused of sexual assault. He has denied both allegations, and the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Ashley's decision to bring the report to her husband comes after Candiace Dillard received a text about Michael allegedly being at a strip club on Sunday's episode.

"A good friend of mine texted me. She says, 'Your girl's baby daddy was out at the strip club last night,'" Candiace, 33, told Gizelle Bryant.

Confused, Gizelle, 49, asked, "Whose baby daddy?" Candiace then showed Gizelle a photo of what appears to be Michael at the club.

Still not convinced, Gizelle asked Candiace to "read the text out loud verbatim."

"My girl is a bartender at the strip club and I came to see her. He was there with several strippers. He was talking about how he has a boyfriend and a wife. ... He was asking who he could take to a hotel nearby," Candiace said, reading the message.

"I pray to God that this is all a lie," Gizelle said in a confessional interview.

Realizing that Candiace was in a sticky situation considering she and Ashley had only recently made nice after feuding last year, Gizelle said, "You and Ashley just became friends."

"Exactly!" Candiace replied. "But she also has to know."

Candiace and Gizelle then joined the rest of the women out for dinner. At the meal, Monique, 36, asked Ashley how Michael was doing with her and baby Dean away for the first time since she gave birth.

"I think they had a little boys night after the dinner last night," Ashley told the group.

"I have to tell Ashley. Your husband is in these streets and you need to know," Candiace said in a confessional interview.

Back at the table, Candiace awkwardly interrupted the conversation."Um, Ashley ... ," she said, before a "To be continued..." message was displayed across the screen.

While Ashley may be experiencing marital troubles, she was able to fix her relationship with new Housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo.

On last week's episode, the women got into a heated argument because Wendy, 36, was upset that Ashley got to bring Dean on the trip, whereas she left her newborn daughter Kamrynn at home. The argument escalated with Wendy refusing to apologize to Ashley, proclaiming that she doesn't deal with "fake bitches" like her.

But on Sunday's episode, Wendy apologized for her how she passionately she had voiced her displeasure.

"My delivery [was] not cool. Also, the use of the word 'bitch' had no place in that conversation," Wendy told Ashley while fishing at Monique's lake house.

"Is that an apology?" Ashley jokingly asked.

"You heard Wendy owning her s---," Wendy said back, prompting Ashley to apologize herself.

"I am sorry that I kept going with the behavior," Ashley said.

"Thank you for leading with the apology, and I apologize for my delivery and using the word bitch," Wendy responded, revealing that got so worked up because she missed her baby girl.

"I completely understand that," Ashley said. "I know leaving any baby is hard. I am going through quite a bit of postpartum depression and I lost sight of who I am, and I'm not sure how to get out of this."

"That's real," Wendy said. "I feel like I've lost myself, too."

"Wendy being vulnerable and expressing the real reason she got upset is a step in the right direction," Ashley said in a confessional interview.

Will she be as forgiving toward Michael? Only time will tell.