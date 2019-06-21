RHOP: Ashley Darby Slams Candiace Dillard for Claiming Husband Faked Crying Over Miscarriage

Ashley Darby has had enough.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Darby attends a dinner party at Candiace Dillard‘s home and addresses the “elephant in the room” — the comments Dillard made about Darby’s husband Michael after Monique Samuels‘ rainbow party.

“Didn’t you have the nerve to say my husband was lying and faking talking about our miscarriage?” demands Darby, 31.

“Yeah, I felt and I feel as though Michael’s tears … I felt like Michael was lying,” admits Dillard, 32. “I feel like Michael was putting on.”

“For who?! For you?” Darby asks. “This was an intimate conversation between me and my husband. So why were your eyes peeping over at our section in our area?”

“Because you got on the mic!” Dillard exclaims, using her butter knife as a microphone to mimic Darby giving her emotional speech at the party.

“Did you see Michael crying?” Darby asks. “Did you try to make it your business to watch my husband?”

“You told everybody that Michael was crying. You said that,” Dillard insists. “That was public information.”

RELATED: Pregnant in Potomac! RHOP‘s Ashley Darby Expecting Baby After Miscarriage

“My issue with you, Ashley, is that … when I ask you for the truth, you want to come at me with this whole, ‘Mind your business,’ ” Dillard continues.

“Are you really honestly telling me that you know exactly what my body is feeling?” Darby fires back. “When your mom is still taking care of [you] — I’m in your mom’s house right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHOP‘s Ashley Darby Claims Friends ‘Turned Their Back’ After Husband’s Sexual Assault Allegations

With that, Dillard loses it and starts banging her knife on the table before standing up and brandishing it in the air.

“You will not talk about my mother,” she shouts.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.