RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says She Would Get Married Again: 'Third Time's the Charm'

Luann de Lesseps will "never say never" when it comes to love.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, recently opened up to PEOPLE about her dating life ahead of the Bravo series' season 13 premiere on May 4.

"I'm single. So, I'm dating, but no one in particular right now," she says, noting that her recent relationship with fitness trainer Garth Wakeford "started with a sizzle and ended with a fizzle."

As for getting married again, the Countess isn't ruling anything out. (She has been divorced twice, from first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 2009 and then Tom D'Agostino in 2017).

"I have been there, done that, but you never say never, right?" she says. "I am a hopeless romantic. I've been married twice and like they say, three times the charm. So, you never know."

"I'm not opposed to it and I'm not looking for it," de Lesseps continues. "I feel like when you're not looking, that's when things happen."

The reality star, who has been on RHONY since its start in 2008, also shares that she initially considered not returning to the show for the upcoming season.

"Especially with the pandemic and all that, I was considering not coming back," she says. "Then I thought, 'Well, I mean, why would I not come back? I can hang out with this group of fun girls.' So, I always grapple with season after season because it's a lot."

"I'm so glad I did because it was really a bonding experience being in each of our homes a lot more and getting to know each other even better," she adds of filming the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I feel like I'm always surprised that I go in thinking, 'What am I going to do this season?' and it just kind of comes to me."

As for this season's new addition — lawyer and TV host Eboni K. Williams — de Lesseps says she's "glad" to have her.

"I'm glad that we have her on the show. She's a beautiful, strong woman who is powerful and she's a lawyer," she says of Williams, who is the first Black Housewife on the show. "She fits right into the cast somehow. Kind of like Leah [McSweeney] did."

De Lesseps also promises lots of drama to come — "Look, there's always going to be some conflict, but that's nothing new," she says.