"We've moved on and I'm dating. I met somebody in Mexico, so I'm seeing him once in a while," Luann de Lesseps said

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says She's 'Moved On' and Is Dating Again After Garth Wakeford Split

Luann de Lesseps is moving on with someone new following her split from ex-boyfriend Garth Wakeford.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am dating. Garth and I had a great relationship during COVID. It was a COVID sizzle and then it fizzled — and that's okay," de Lesseps, 55, said. "We've moved on and I'm dating. I met somebody in Mexico, so I'm seeing him once in a while. But I'm single and always a hopeless romantic. Never say never."

But the reality star stressed that she's taking things one day at a time with her new man, saying, "it's very new."

The Countess confirmed her relationship with Wakeford, 49, last November after meeting the Hampton's personal trainer on a dating app.

Luann de Lesseps; Garth Wakeford Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, de Lesseps shut down speculation that Wakeford had cheated on her and confirmed that they were no longer together. She told Page Six, "Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well."

De Lesseps was previously married to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009 and Tom D'Agostino Jr. from 2016 to 2017.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively in April, de Lesseps said that she isn't ruling out the possibility of getting married again.

"I have been there, done that, but you never say never, right?" she said at the time. "I am a hopeless romantic. I've been married twice and like they say, three times the charm. So, you never know."