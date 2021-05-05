RHONY's Leah McSweeney Says Tinsley Mortimer ‘Dodged a Bullet’ from Ex Scott Kluth

"He had no regard for her feelings or her life," Leah McSweeney said about Tinsley Mortimer's ex, Scott Kluth

Leah McSweeney isn't holding back her feelings about former co-star Tinsley Mortimer's breakup from her ex, Scott Kluth

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New York star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her current castmates — Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and newcomer Eboni K. Williams — following the show's season 13 premiere. McSweeney, who is close to Mortimer, shared her thoughts about her good friend's breakup after a fan asked the group for their opinions on the split.

Mortimer and Kluth split up in March after getting engaged in November 2019. The former RHONY star left N.Y.C and moved to Kluth's home of Chicago to be with him.

"I don't want to say anything too bad about him because he might come after me with lawyers," she said laughing, as Williams, who is an attorney, noted she would have her back.

"I think it said a lot more about him and his character, and I'm happy that Tinsley's free and she dodged a bullet really," McSweeney, 38, said.

"He obviously had no regard for her feelings or her life. She left New York and gave up so much to be with him," the Married to the Mob founder explained.

Singer also chimed in and expressed her disappointment in Kluth for going to the press about the breakup. "It was up to [Tinsley] to say that, not him."

Leah McSweeney; Tinsley Mortimer; Scott Kluth Leah McSweeney (L); Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

After Mortimer and Kluth's March split, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Mortimer was "blindsided" when the CouponCabin CEO announced that the pair called off their engagement in a statement.

"This was not mutual; she was blindsided. She's on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement," the source said at the time. "She trusted him that this time was going to be different."

Last year, Mortimer announced she was leaving the Big Apple and saying goodbye to the RHONY in order to move to Chicago with Kluth, whom she called her "prince charming."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY RHONY season 12 cast | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Following the news of the pair's breakup, a source close to the former couple also told PEOPLE that Mortimer was "devastated" after trying to make the relationship work.

"She moved her entire life and left her career for Scott because she truly thought this time it would work. She gave everything to this relationship," the insider said in March. "She fought to make it work, but he fell back into his old ways of constantly breaking up and getting back together with her. It was an endless cycle."

Now that Mortimer is no longer with Kluth, McSweeney shared she's keeping her fingers crossed that Mortimer returns to the popular reality show. "I would love for her to come back and I hope that she does," she told Cohen.