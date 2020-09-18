RHONY's Dorinda Medley Says She's Dating Someone New: 'Time Will Tell''

Dorinda Medley and John Mahdessian went their separate ways after seven years together

Dorinda Medley is ready to find love again.

During part two of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion on Thursday, Medley revealed that she's started dating someone new more than a year after her split from ex John Mahdessian.

When host Andy Cohen asked Medley is she was currently dating, the reality star replied, "Time will tell."

"You know, we'll see," she said coyly. "Not to be spoken of."

But Luann de Lesseps couldn't hold back, telling Cohen that there is a new guy in her friend's life.

"Whenever she talks about him, her face lights up," she said.

Whiley Medley wouldn't reveal any details about the mystery man, she said the relationship is "new."

"We'll see," she said. "He's very busy and so I'm just going to wait until COVID-19 is over and see where it is."

And later, when Cohen asked who would be the next Housewife in a "monogamous relationship," the group unanimously agreed that it would be Medley.

"I don't know how to do anything other than monogamous relationships," she said.

News broke back in September 2019 that Medley and Mahdessian, 54, had split after seven years together.

"The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it's terrible. But I also know that I have to do what's best for me now," Medley, 55, said earlier in the season.

"Endings are painful, but they’re sometimes good and healthy and needed," she continued. "It’s so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn’t do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?"

As Medley explained, the two didn't have a major falling-out, but had grown apart over time.

"I love John and I'll always love John. There's no big fight," Medley said, adding that the two were on good terms and that Mahdessian would "always have a seat at my table."

"We love each other," Medley said. "I'm just doing a little reset."

He even attended her birthday party after their breakup, as seen on RHONY.

In August, Medley announced her exit from RHONY after five seasons on the show.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"