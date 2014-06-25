Tempers flare as the wives try their manicured hands at fly-fishing, rappelling and skeet shooting on a trip to Montana

RHONYC: Sonja Morgan & LuAnn de Lesseps Take Aim at One Another

The Real Housewives of New York City were, almost literally, fish out of water on Tuesday.

On a trip to Montana, the wives tried their manicured hands at a lot of outdoor activities, including fly-fishing, but largely came up empty-handed.

“I had a vision of fish flying out of the water,” said Kristen Taekman, while Ramona Singer worried more about the fishy fashion. “The worst part of fly-fishing is the outfit I look like Humpty Dumpty.”

But at least Humpty Dumpty and BFF Sonja Morgan caught a fish – with the help of their guide – while Heather Thomson let one slip off her hook, before falling into the water.

The barbs didn’t really stick until dinner that night, when LuAnn de Lesseps asked Morgan why she hadn’t defended her after Morgan’s esthetician spilled sexy gossip about the countess.

“Sonja seems to have a stick up her ass,” said de Lesseps. “Make that the whole tree.”

“Are you upset with the facialist, or what people are saying?” asked Morgan.

“I don’t even want to listen to this anymore,” yelled de Lesseps. “You don’t defend me, your friend?”

“The community’s saying it about you,” Morgan retorted.

“Don’t talk s–––!” De Lesseps screamed. “You are not a friend!”

“You lie down with pigs, you’re a pig,” said Morgan, which prompted de Lesseps to depart dinner, yelling, “I’m done!”

“I treated her like family,” said the countess. “The fact she treats me like I m a disposable friend hurts.”

But the Big Apple wives bonded once again in Big Sky country, tackling more outdoorsy moments that included rappelling and skeet shooting.

“Hanging off the side of a cliff is better than being around Sonja with guns,” said de Lesseps, who chose to rappel down the side of a mountain with Heather Thomson (a natural) and Taekman (who freaked out but persevered) rather than shoot with Morgan.

Naturally, Morgan pointed all guns at “Cowboy Paul,” her shooting instructor.

“Do you have a girlfriend? Or cousin?” Morgan asked the bearded mountain man. “Cowboy Paul is hotter than summer in Montana. Now that’s a loaded rifle.”

The Real Housewives of New York City head to a Montana rodeo Tuesday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

