RHONY Will Not Film a Season 13 Reunion Due to 'Scheduling Challenges'

The Real Housewives of New York City cast will not be reuniting following season 13.

"Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season," a Bravo spokesperson confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

"It's disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season."

Earlier this month, a source close to production told PEOPLE that, despite scheduling delays, it was hoped an in-person season 13 reunion would be filmed "soon," however, a location for the taping had not been decided.

Last year's season 12 reunion was taped in person during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Variety published last month, Williams looked back on her experience on RHONY — including some of the more "difficult" parts — and addressed the reports that there wouldn't be a reunion due to scheduling difficulties.