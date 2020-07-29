Real Housewives of New York City Plans to Tape In-Person Reunion on Long Island Despite COVID-19

The ladies of the Real Housewives of New York City are about to come face-to-face — literally!

The hit Bravo show is set to film an in-person reunion in Long Island next month, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

While the necessary coronavirus (COVID-19) safety precautions are still being determined, the cast and crew will reportedly abide by CDC guidelines, which include limiting the number of people on set and wearing masks.

Bravo did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The reunion taping is scheduled for Aug. 5 and the women have been quarantined in the weeks leading up to filming, according to Page Six. Along with the cast, Andy Cohen is also set to attend and host the reunion.

This will mark the first Bravo in-person reunion since production was shut down in March due to coronavirus pandemic. In May, The Real Housewives of Atlanta filmed the first-ever virtual reunion, with shows including Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Summer House and more following suit.

Cohen recently opened up to PEOPLE about the challenges of filming from home, saying the network has "risen to the occasion under tough circumstances."