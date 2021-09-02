Eboni K. Williams confirmed last month that a Real Housewives of New York City reunion would be taped

RHONY to Film Upcoming Season 13 Reunion 'Soon' and in Person: Source

The apple-holding Housewives will soon be coming together again!

The Real Housewives of New York City cast will film an in-person season 13 reunion "soon," a source close to production tells PEOPLE, amid delays in scheduling production.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A location for the taping has not yet been decided, but it will be taking place in the coming weeks, according to the source.

Last year's season 12 reunion was also taped in person during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Mail was first to report the news of the in-person season 13 reunion.

In an interview with Variety published last month, Williams looked back on her experience on RHONY — including some of the more "difficult" parts — and addressed the reports that there wouldn't be a reunion due to scheduling difficulties.

"I was told a time. I was told that we're having a reunion," Williams, the first-ever Black Housewife on the New York installment, told the outlet. "I was told what to wear to said reunion."

Williams, 37, also said that certain episodes were "really difficult to watch" over the past few months, noting her drama with de Lesseps and Singer in particular.

The Real Housewives of New York City Eboni K. Williams Eboni K. Williams | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

In one June episode, de Lesseps, 56, called Williams "angry," later leading Williams to have to sit down with her and explain "why it's unacceptable to call a Black woman angry in that context today."

"I was proud of a lot of that conversation. I was proud of the listening that all the women did, I was proud of myself," she told Variety.

Aside from the difficulties, Williams said her time on RHONY has been "worth it."