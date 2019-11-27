RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Shares the Moment She Said Yes to Scott Kluth's Proposal

Tinsley Mortimer is sharing with her fans the exact moment boyfriend Scott Kluth proposed this weekend.

In a snap shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New York star said that she “always knew” Kluth was the one for her.

“I always knew it was you!!! ❤️,” the 44-year-old reality star said in the caption for the sweet snap of the moment Kluth proposed.

In the photo, the CouponCabin CEO can be seen down on one knee, holding open the ring box as Mortimer stands opposite him with her hands up in front of her face in a look of surprise.

Mortimer tagged the post at the Chicago Water Tower, as Kluth proposed on the landmark’s steps. Christmas carolers dressed in holiday garb can be seen in the photo singing behind the couple, adding to the magical holiday atmosphere.

Several of Mortimer’s fellow Bravo stars commented on the photo, wishing the happy couple their congratulations.

“Congrats boo 💯💞❤️,” wrote Leah McSweeney, who is the newest addition to the RHONY cast, in the comments of the post. D’Andra Simmons of Real Housewives of Dallas added, “Congratulations 😘.”

“Yay!!! You deserve all the happiness!!” wrote Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge chimed in to say, “Congratulations I’m so happy for you guys 👰🏼 🤵”

The happy news of the couple’s engagement came one day after Mortimer shared in an Instagram post that she had the “Best weekend ever!!!” thanks to Kluth.

In the clip shared on Sunday, Mortimer and Kluth are seen excitedly kissing at TAO Chicago as bottle girls hold up a sign that reads “Welcome to Chicago Tinz.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!!” Mortimer added in the caption of the post, along with some red heart emojis.

While Mortimer and Kluth have had an on-again, off-again relationship since meeting in February 2017, the socialite revealed at BravoCon earlier this month that she and Kluth had recently gotten back together.

“Scott and I did get back together,” she said during the RHONY panel. “I’m more excited than anybody is, but I’m just so happy.”

Mortimer — who was previously married to Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer — previously said on Watch What Happens Live that a major factor in their multiple splits was the long-distance dating, since Kluth lives and works in Chicago and she lives in New York.

“It’s tough, but you know, he lives in Chicago, I live in New York and relationships are hard when you have the long-distance, even though it’s only about two and a half hours away,” she said.