Tinsley Mortimer's Now-Fiancé Scott Kluth Gave Her an 'Ultimatum' Before She Quit RHONY: Source

Tinsley Mortimer‘s decision to leave The Real Housewives of New York City was driven by a choice her now-fiancé Scott Kluth gave her before their engagement, a source close to the star tells PEOPLE.

On Saturday, Mortimer’s now-former costar Luann de Lesseps confirmed reports that Mortimer had quit the show’s upcoming 12th season — saying at her Countess and Friends cabaret show at the Borgata Hotel and Casino that Mortimer was “not filming anymore.”

Reports surfaced in early November that Mortimer, 44, had quit RHONY to move to Chicago to be with Kluth.

She was with de Lesseps and their costars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeney at BravoCon in early November, but has not been seen filming with them since. She even skipped the cast trip to Mexico earlier this month.

A rep for Mortimer has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but a source tells PEOPLE that Mortimer walked away from filming with five weeks left on her contract.

“Scott gave her an ultimatum: ‘me or the show,’ and she chose him,” the insider says. “He loves the limelight, but hated the negative effect the show had on their relationship. And Tinsley, she’s desperate to make the relationship work and was on the outs with the group as it was.”

“It was much easier for her to walk away from the friendships she was never going to have to fight for the relationship she always wanted,” the source adds.

Mortimer’s exit from RHONY is expected to play out on season 12, which will premiere in 2020.

She joined the cast of the Bravo show for season 9 in 2017 and has been dating Kluth — the founder and CEO of the popular money-saving site CouponCabin — on and off since her former RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them on a blind double date that February.

The couple got engaged in November, weeks after she reportedly quit RHONY, on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of a group of Christmas carolers.

Speaking to PEOPLE in June, Mortimer, who was on a break from Kluth at the time, admitted that the show put a strain on their relationship.

“He tried,” she said. “It was just too much for him.”

“My life is my life,” she added. “The show is an important part of my life. I understand that there are people that don’t always want to be exposed to that and I can’t assume that they would. It’s a give and a take.”

Despite her reported departure from the show, de Lesseps told audience members at her Countess and Friends show on Saturday that she wished Mortimer “all the best.”

“She seems very happy and I want her to be happy and get married. That’s what she wants to do. She’s very traditional,” the Countess, 54, said. “She wants to have a baby. It’s time.”

“I just hope there’s not [an alcohol-fueled fight] and the whole thing doesn’t implode,” de Lesseps joked.