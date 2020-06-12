Tinsley Mortimer is ready to take the next step in her relationship with Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer Will Not Return to Real Housewives of New York : 'My Fairy Tale Ending'

Tinsley Mortimer is is bidding farewell to the Big Apple — and to the Real Housewives of New York City.

Tinsley will not return to RHONY, PEOPLE confirms.

The reality star bid farewell to New York with an Instagram post on Thursday night.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," Tinsley wrote in a caption for a series of videos and photos. "Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv"

She then encouraged her followers to swipe through the videos and photos "for a trip down memory lane."

"I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃

🏰👸❤️💍🙏" she concluded.

Tinsley's RHONY costar Sonja Morgan commented, "And without me you wouldn’t have met. So happy for you girl. 💞 You got the fairytale. Moved to NYC to live with a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms 🙋‍♀️I got you on #rhony and my co star Introduced you to Scott the man 💓💓💓 May all your dreams come true. I’m always here 😘"

Thursday's episode of Real Housewives of New York City, showed Tinsley making the decision to move to Chicago to be with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth.

After getting back together during a trip to the windy city, Tinsley tells Leah McSweeney she plans to start her life with Scott.

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

"Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it," she says. "I will be moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when but I know that we are going to be together and I know we are going to make this work."

But when she tells the rest of the group the big news, she's disappointed by their lackluster reaction.

"I don't want to talk about it," says Dorinda Medley, saying the will-they-won't-they aspect of Tinsley and Scott's relationship makes her wary of believing the news. "I really want to make it disappear. Just don't bring life to it."

And when Dorinda makes a joke about gifting Tinsley a "turkey baster" so she can "maybe try and have a baby," the reality star has had enough.

"You look like an evil, mean person," she says.

Even Leah thinks the other women are being unfair. "Just give Tinsley this one little moment," she says. "This one moment she's been waiting for, fighting for. But no, they can't."

Later, during a dinner with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley reveals that she's moving to Chicago immediately.

"I'm moving tomorrow," she says.

And while even Tinsley admits that moving is a big decision, she's ready to take the leap of faith.

"With Scott, so much has happened so fast," she says. "I know that if I don't take this moment right now, I will regret it for the rest of my life. I have to listen to myself and what I want and nobody else."

"It's been a great ride and I'm just so happy for where I am right now and for my future," she adds.

The couple met in February 2017, when Tinsley's RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind double date.

They were on and off for the next few years before getting engaged last November, on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of a group of Christmas carolers.

Image zoom Tinsley Mortimer/Instagram

Tinsley previously revealed that she and Scott are reassessing their wedding plans in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We were thinking about doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was then all of a sudden, completely off-limits," she told E! News. "You know, when you're planning anything and you have to think ahead, we're at a time in our lives right now that we really just don't know what's going on and where we can travel and what we can do. And so it's definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we're kind of just waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world."

She said that while she can't pick a date or venue, she does have some "really good ideas" for the wedding once she can resume planning.

One detail they’re hoping they won’t have to change? Getting married abroad.

"We definitely want to do destination in some way," Tinsley said. "You know, [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we'd be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can't leave so God knows. We'll see."