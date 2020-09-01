RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney Perform Viral 'WAP' Dance During Arizona Trip

Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney are living it up.

The Bravo besties reunited last week in Deer Valley, Utah, where they were joined by Mortimer's fiancé Scott Kluth and McSweeney's daughter Kier. The group continued their getaway with a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they celebrated McSweeney's 38th birthday on Aug. 27.

On Monday, McSweeney and Mortimer, 45, took their talents to TikTok to attempt the viral dance to Cardi B's and Megan Thee Stallion's sexually explicit hit song "WAP."

"WAP > BDE @tinsleymortimer 👯‍♀️ Also I think Kiki is a future film maker 😭," McSweeney captioned the video, which she reposted on Instagram.

Mortimer went all out for McSweeney's birthday, surprising her friend with confetti, balloons and even a pink Chanel bag.

"Thank you my love @tinsleymortimer and Scott and of course my Kiki for making my birthday extra extra special," McSweeney captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of the celebrations last week. "THIRTY EIGHT DON'T HATE."

The two have been close since McSweeney joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City last year.

"Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment," she added. "I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"