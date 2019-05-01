Tinsley Mortimer Breaks Down in Tears Over Depression Battle: 'I Just Want to Be Happy Again'

Tinsley Mortimer gets real about her battle with depression on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City, crying to her mother Dale Mercer that she’s “literally f—ing miserable.”

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the emotional scene, which comes moments after Mortimer finishes her one-night-only gig as ringleader of the Big Apple Circus.

Though Mercer congratulates her daughter on her success, Mortimer can’t help but think of the things missing from her life — mainly ex-boyfriend Scott Kluth, whom Mortimer dumped weeks earlier.

“I really am emotional. I feel like I don’t do anything good enough,” she cries. “I just feel like I’m doing these things that I feel like I’d be really happy about and I’m not happy. I’m miserable!”

“I worked hard to be in a place where I feel like I just wanted somebody to share it with me,” she adds. “And I’m sharing it with you, and I love you, but I don’t want to just share it with you.”

Tinsley Mortimer Bravo

Looking back, Mortimer tells audiences she realized that was the moment she fully grasped she was struggling with depression.

“I’m sitting here in this big bow and this big dress, and I couldn’t be more what the little girl Tinsley would want to be — rosy cheeks, like I’m at the circus. I was just a part of this,” she says. “And…I couldn’t be more depressed. I couldn’t be sadder!”

“I just want to be happy again,” Mortimer cries.

Tinsley Mortimer and Dale Mercer Bravo

Mercer gives her daughter some tough love.

“I think you should just be finished with the whole Scott thing. Just be finished with it. You need to move on,” she insists. “Stop looking at the negative. Look at the positive. You got asked to be in this fabulous circus and you were wonderful and it’s beautiful. Stop it. Stop it now, Tinsley.”

“He’s not here. He didn’t come,” she adds of Kluth. “If he had wanted to be here to watch you in the circus, he would have been here. He didn’t, so move on.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.