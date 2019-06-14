RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Says She's Dating Someone with Kids: It's 'Really Easy and Nice'

Tinsley Mortimer has jumped back into the dating scene.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere party for Luann de Lesseps‘ new music video in New York City on Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City star teased a few details about her love life since her split from boyfriend Scott Kluth.

“I actually am dating somebody — I’m not going to say who — who has children,” she revealed. “And it’s good and it’s cute and it’s nice. You know, I’ve been a part of the family a little bit and it’s a good thing. So, we’ll see.”

Mortimer, 43, said it’s been “really easy and nice” getting to know her man’s family.

“I always, you know, just thought of myself as a younger person. And then all the sudden I’m older and men have children and things are happening,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ I can maybe be with somebody that has a life other than my own, and a whole world with kids. So, I’ve recently had a really nice time with this one person.”

Tinsley Mortimer

But she’s not tied down to anyone just yet. At the launch of her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux collection in New York City on Wednesday, Mortimer told PEOPLE she’s “dating a lot of different people.”

“I am fully dating again,” she said. “I’m having fun doing it. I feel free and like myself again.”

Mortimer was recently rumored to be dating Billy Bush after the two were spotted together at Brooklyn Bowl earlier this month, but the Bravo star played coy about the nature of their night out.

“Billy and I have been friends for a long time,” she said. “He’s a good friend and is super fun. We all did go bowling together, it was a fun night.”

As for what she’s looking for in a future husband? Mortimer said she wants someone whose values align with her own — and they don’t necessarily need to agree to go on RHONY.

“My life is my life,” she said. “The show is an important part of my life. I understand that there are people that don’t always want to be exposed to that and I can’t assume that they would. It’s a give and a take.”

Scott Kluth and Tinsley Mortimer

But Mortimer did admit that the show played a part in the demise of her relationship with Kluth.

“He tried,” she said. “It was just too much for him.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.