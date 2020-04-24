RHONY: Tinsley Moritmer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan Skinny Dip During Wild Hamptons Party

Image zoom Bravo

It was a wild night on Thursday’s Real Housewives of New York City.

During a drunken house party at Ramona Singer‘s Hamptons house, New York Housewives Tinsley Mortimer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan went for a skinny dip, stripping off their clothes and jumping into Singer’s backyard pool.

McSweeney, 37, started the fun, ripping off her slip dress and diving in after a few rounds of drinks (and one game of beer pong with champagne).

“I’m so happy that tonight is going to be girl bonding and I can kind of just let loose,” she said.

“I’m going to get naked … I’m going stir-crazy,” McSweeney added. “There’s just only so much talking about yachts and déclassé that I can really handle before I’m like, ‘This is how I have fun. Watch and learn.’ ”

From there, she pulled Mortimer into the action, encouraging her friend to “rip it off, bitch,” and “get in the pool.”

“This is a ‘f— you’ to [your mother], this is a ‘f— you’ to high society,” McSweeney insisted, before shouting “f— you, Park Avenue” at the top of her lungs.

Mortimer, 44 — who hasn’t even appeared on RHONY without her eyelashes — admitted she was “prude,” but stripped down to her underwear, before taking a dip herself.

“Don’t be a wet blanket, Tinsley,” McSweeney said. “Don’t be a Park Avenue blanket, I hate those.”

Soon, Morgan, 56, joined in, though she wouldn’t get in the pool by herself. “I’m not coming in alone, I’m coming with my medicine,” she joked, taking off her dress and walking into the water with a glass and bottle of Prosecco in her hand.

“I feel young again and fun and careless,” she said, embracing Mortimer.

Eventually, Mortimer took off her top, admitting she’s “never done it before.”

“Isn’t this the best party ever?” Morgan asked. “We are the rebellious ones!”

While in the backyard, McSweeney and Morgan also threw a few of Singer’s lit tiki torches in the grass.

“I hate these tiki torches!” McSweeney yelled! “F— you. They suck, they represent bulls—!”

“What? They just represent a fun party,” a confused Mortimer said, to which McSweeney responded, “No they don’t! You don’t read the news enough!”

Luann de Lesseps, who insisted she was struggling to remain sober since her probation ended, observed some of her costars’ behavior with a laugh — especially as Morgan pulled out a vibrator.

“This is more like frat guys getting wasted than a lovely drinks party with the ladies,” the Countess, 54, said. “There are nights where I really miss drinking. Tonight is not one of those nights. I can’t help but sit back and watch this all go down and think to myself, ‘Oh my God, is this how I look when I get drunk?’ And where the hell did Sonja get that dildo?”

Of course, all that fun had to lead to some drama. Later, while inside, McSweeney and Morgan got into a spirited conversation, when McSweeney urged her new friend to stop obsessing about her past and move on.

“1985 is done! It’s over!” she said. “F— J.P. Morgan! You’re way too chic. You’re too chic. … Let it go! Let it go! The Morgan f—ing yacht has sailed! Don’t get all socialite with me!”

“You’re a hater,” Morgan responded. “You don’t know it, you never lived it! … I’m much more than just some bitch who married a Morgan!”

In the end, McSweeney and Morgan moved past their tiff — but someone else wasn’t happy with them.

Waking up to a mess left in her kitchen and her trashed backyard, a very angry Singer went off.

“This is not cool,” Singer said. This is ridiculous. This is really bad. This is disgraceful! What were they doing? Throwing torches? This is torch fuel. A champagne bottle is in the pool? Are you kidding me? What were they doing? … This is my home!”

“Really? Really? Really? Talk about no respect,” said Singer. “Actually, I’m not mad. I’m not angry. I’m pissed! So disrespectful!”

McSweeney and Morgan both quickly owned up to it, apologizing.

“I take responsibility for the tiki torches. I felt like I was in Game of Thrones, I got carried away,” McSweeney said. “I tend to do things extra. Sometimes I drink extra. But I didn’t hurt anybody, I just threw tiki torches.”

“Leah’s definitely a bad influence on me,” said Morgan.

As for Mortimer, she got off scot-free, sleeping in.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.