Ramona Singer bashed her costars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps for being late to the taping

Real Housewives of New York City Tapes In-Person Reunion amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Best Reunion Yet'

After months of reuniting casts virtually, Bravo has taped its first in-person reunion amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Page Six, Mortimer, who left the show midseason to move to Chicago with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth, flew in weeks ahead of the taping to comply with quarantining rules.

Several of the stars documented the reunion news on Instagram, including Singer, 63, who blasted de Lesseps, 55, and Morgan, 56, for being late to the taping.

"So I'm here at the studio waiting to film. But guess what? Guess who's an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann," Singer, wearing a mask, said in a video on her Instagram Story. "I mean, really girls? This is so disrespectful. The fact that we could do a reunion in person was so incredible, they have such great staff here, and they're holding us up by a whole entire hour. If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up, and I'm so upset with them."

Host Andy Cohen teased the news with his followers, sharing a picture of himself suited up, note cards and mask at the ready.

"About to shoot our IN PERSON RHONY Reunion!! Putting on a suit and tie never felt so good.... Gonna be a great day!" he captioned the selfie.

On his Instagram Story, he promised that the reunion is "unlike anything we've ever done before."

"I wish you could see the setup. You'll see it soon enough," he said. "All protocols being observed. Masks at the ready, hand sanitizer next to my apple, and many, many more cards to get through."

He also posted a selfie with de Lesseps from the taping.

"That's a WRAP!" he wrote. "Thanks to our incredible crew who helped us execute this reunion safely. And thanks to Lu for wearing a mask of her own lips! #RHONYReunion #LuAndImproved #YaHabibi."

De Lesseps posted throughout the day on her Instagram Story, sharing glimpses of the expansive venue.

"Best reunion yet," she wrote.

McSweeney, 37, who joined the show this season, posted a selfie teasing her glam after the taping wrapped.

"Reunion cherry has been popped," she wrote. "Will sleep in nothing but this diamond necklace (before I have to return it tomorrow) to celebrate a very successful and long day."

Cohen, 52, confirmed last month that the RHONY reunion would be taped in person.

"A lot of protocols," he said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "Everybody has to get tested, there's very few crew, there's very few people allowed, we are all six feet apart."