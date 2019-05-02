RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Says She ‘Remains Committed’ to Sobriety After Failing Alcohol Test

Luann de Lesseps is focused on her sobriety despite admitting to drinking again following her 2017 Palm Beach arrest.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” de Lesseps tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

On Thursday, The Blast obtained a copy of a report filed April 24 with the Florida Department of Corrections, in which the Real Housewives of New York City star was accused of violating her probation twice — once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again by failing an alcohol test in late April.

De Lesseps, 53, pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested that Christmas Eve in 2017. She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

But the Florida Department of Corrections documents obtained by PEOPLE allege that de Lesseps “admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago” after she failed an alcohol test by a New York Probation Officer on April 21.

In response, de Lesseps was “offered to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment and she declined due to her touring schedule,” the documents said. “The subject was also given the option to be fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device in which she declined stated that it is too intrusive.”

The documents also note that de Lesseps had previously violated her probation by failing “to provide sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings” to her West Palm Beach-based probation officer. According to the papers, de Lesseps had only provided documentation from five meetings despite being ordered to go to two per week.

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court,” according to the documents. “In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.”

No decision has been made on how to proceed with the case yet, according to the documents.

“Luann takes this all very seriously,” an insider close to de Lesseps tells PEOPLE. “She’s remained positive and hopeful along this journey, and has already completed her community service and her MADD course. She continues to attend AA meetings on a regular basis, too. Her friends are all continuing to rally behind her, and know that sobriety is one day at a time.”

De Lesseps’ probation is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 28.