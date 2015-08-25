RHONY Star Kristen Taekman's Husband, Josh, Apologizes for 'Foolishly' Signing Up for Ashley Madison Account

"I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family," Josh Taekman said in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday

Real Housewives of New York star Kristen Taekman‘s husband, Josh, admitted on Monday that he had an account on the Ashley Madison cheating website.

“I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family,” he told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday night. “We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Taekmans are the latest high-profile victims of the hack on Ashley Madison, a dating website for people seeking to have affairs.

It was revealed last week that 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, YouTube vlogger Sam Rader and a Louisiana GOP official also had accounts on the website, which was hacked last month.

Real Housewives of New York City Heather Thomson Dishes on Sonja Morgan’s Party-Girl Ways

Hackers dumped stolen data online on Tuesday that revealed login details, email addresses and payment transaction information for some 32 million users of the site.