RHONY: Sonja Morgan Questions Ramona Singer's Motive After She Posts Pictures with Black Friends

"Are y'all telling me Ramona [Singer] is posting pictures rapid-fire of Black women in her life to counter a narrative that she's racist?" questioned Eboni K. Williams

Ramona Singer's social media activity is being called into question.

On Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan questioned Ramona's intentions after she noticed that the reality star had posted more photos with her Black friends on her Instagram account.

"She posted [Eboni K. Williams] on Instagram, which I found funny," Sonja, 57, said to Eboni K. Williams while hanging out with Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney. "I found it very manipulative because my girl Ramona is the master of manipulation. She posted, 'I'm always up for meeting new girls' and she posted a picture of you."

"I would not post a picture with a new friend, ever," she continued. "I don't like it."

When Eboni, 37, questioned why Sonja found a problem with the post, Luann stepped in to say that perhaps Ramona, 64, "posted the picture with an agenda."

Leah also pointed out that along with Eboni, Ramona had recently posted a photo with Bershan Shaw, who is also Black.

"Are y'all telling me Ramona is posting pictures rapid-fire of Black women in her life to counter a narrative that she's racist?" questioned Eboni.

"Yes," the group exclaimed at once. "100 percent."

A rep for Ramona did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sonja said the move offended her because she doesn't like people who support social causes just for looks.

"Don't ride a cause to look good," she said. "I don't like fake."

"Shut the f--- up unless you're living it, feeling it and breathing it," she added. "I don't like it, period."

This isn't the first time Ramona has been caught up in a racially-driven conversation on RHONY. Earlier this season, Eboni confronted Ramona after she used the term "the help" to refer to the house staff she hired in the Hamptons.

Eboni, who joined the cast of RHONY as the show's first Black Housewife, said it was "the terminology and seeing people as less than" that rubbed her the wrong way.

"I don't want to look at Ramona sideways," she added. "I want to hopefully get to enjoy this group of women, but I need to talk to Ramona about this and get her to explain exactly what the hell is going on here and figure out if we can move forward in a real friendship."

Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo (2)

Eboni and Ramona eventually talked and cleared the air after discussing the intent behind the phrase.

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," said Eboni. "I think historically in our country, the 'help' can make people feel devalued."

Later, Ramona said she appreciated the way Eboni handled the situation.

"I love the fact that Eboni, in a non-condescending way, is explaining to me the reason why that word isn't cool," she said. "I get it. I'm not stupid, but sometimes I have a slip of the tongue."