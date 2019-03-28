RHONY's Sonja Morgan Kisses Mystery Woman in What Bethenny Frankel Dubs a 'Drive-by Lesbian Moment'

Real Housewives of New York City‘s Sonja Morgan is known for causing a scene wherever she goes, but she managed to catch even her fellow housewives by surprise when she suddenly began locking lips with a mystery woman on Wednesday night’s episode.

While at her PAPER magazine party, Morgan, 55, found herself gushing over newcomer Barbara Kavovit for being “f—able”

Kavovit appeared to be flattered by Morgan’s forwardness and told her she too is “f—able.”

“I heard that Barbara goes both ways,” Morgan said in her confessional.

However, Kavovit and Morgan’s flirting session was interrupted by a woman who asked from across the room if she could kiss Morgan.

“Me?” Morgan said to the woman, who replied with a “Yeah.”

Morgan then called the woman over and gave her a little peck. But the woman wanted more, saying, “No, on the mouth.”

Morgan and the woman then began passionately kissing. Morgan briefly came up for air to say “Wow,” and the two resumed their make out.

Things between the women later escalated as Morgan was seen caressing the woman’s body.

The camera then panned to show Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel, who were in complete shock.

“What’s going on?” Frankel, 48, asked Mortimer, 43, who just covered her mouth with her hand.

“It was like a drive-by lesbian moment,” Frankel declared during her confessional of Morgan’s kiss.

After their exchange, the woman ran off and exited the venue, excitedly fist pumping.

Aside from her wild party moment, Morgan has embarked on a new chapter in her life this season.

After several years, Morgan moved out of her famous townhouse — and into a sleek new pad overlooking Manhattan’s Columbus Circle.

The reality star gave Bravo a quick tour of her new abode last week, starting in the pink kitchen.

“I love my new kitchen,” she said. “It’s shiny and clean and petite, manageable and modern.”

The space features slick white cabinets with silver handles to match the stainless-steel appliances, and a breakfast counter Morgan completed with a pair of modern white chairs.

“The sofa is from Our House, it’s so classic and clean,” she said. “And this beautiful, beautiful rug is from Nicole Miller. Very modern and fresh.”

Morgan also showed off her master bedroom, which, while not an entire floor (as it was in her townhouse), does feature its own bathroom and a large closet.

“I just decided to go with this fabulous blue [paint] from the south that wards off evil spirits,” she said. “I just love this blue.”

The reality star left behind her Upper East Side, 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath townhouse which she has been renting out the home for $32,000 per month.