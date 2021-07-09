All of the Famous Men RHONY's Sonja Morgan Has Said She's Dated
The Real Housewives of New York star has a star-studded dating history, which features high-profile men in Hollywood, professional sports and literal royalty
Ryan Serhant
Before his marriage to Emilia Bechrakis, the Million Dollar Listing New York star dated Morgan, the Housewife revealed in June on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
"I dated Ryan before he got married," Morgan revealed. She went on to say her hookup with Serhant occurred at a "humanity event."
"So I felt I needed to kiss him to be a humane person," she joked.
Jack Nicholson
On an April 2017 episode of WWHL, Morgan shared that she and the actor hooked up back in the day and playfully added, "Who hasn't?" As host Andy Cohen and fellow guest on the show Michael Rapaport continued to press Morgan for more details, she characterized the fling as "one big sloppy mess."
Owen Wilson
Wilson is another A-lister Morgan dated. She explained how they met while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in April 2017.
"Tinsley [Mortimer] said her celebrity crush was Owen Wilson, and I thought she said she dated him," Morgan told ET at the time. "I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago."
When asked if she'd be open to dating other celebrities in the future, the star said she's "not interested."
"I like smart people. Very smart people. Interesting dialogue, yeah," she added. "I like to talk a lot."
Eric Clapton
On the RHONY star's official website, she mentions she dated the rock legend before she settled down with her ex-husband, banker John Adams Morgan.
She also talked about Clapton on season 5 of RHONY while bonding with former Housewife Aviva Drescher. On a pedicure date, Morgan recognized Drescher's bag and said, "I know that bag, Eric Clapton used to bring it to lunch then we'd go play pool."
Morgan tweeted about the famous name-drop moment in 2013, and noted it as another one of her famous "#sonjaism."
John McEnroe
The former tennis player is mentioned on Morgan's website as a past suitor, and McEnroe confirmed the news while on WWHL in 2019.
"Yes, I do. I do recall. I believe that did happen," the tennis legend said on the show. "But I'd rather not discuss it right now because my wife and my daughter are here. It's OK with my daughter, but my wife, I'm not so sure."
Prince Albert of Monaco
In addition to RHONY costar Luann de Lesseps becoming a countess by marriage and former costar Carole Radziwill becoming a princess by marriage, Morgan had her shot to become royalty when she claimed to have dated Prince Albert of Monaco.
According to Bravo's Daily Dish, she told former costar Bethenny Frankel in season 9, "I used to wear this with Prince Albert when we were dating in Monaco. Can you believe this? It has a skirt. I must have left the skirt at Albert's."
Don't believe her? She included the fun fact on her website, too.
Billy Idol
In a 2011 interview with the New York Post, the reality star threw out a couple more names of accomplished men she's dated, including the musician.
" ... there were some Billy Idol days," she said, adding, "You know, I had a nice time."
Charlie Rose
In the same 2011 interview, she also mentioned that she had been out and about with journalist Charlie Rose.
"Dating is a strong word for some people. I mean, if you see me out to dinner with Charlie Rose, it doesn't mean I'm hitting that, you know?" she clarified. "But I've been known to date Charlie, luckily. Along with the other hundreds of girls."
Richard Lewis
In 2020 on WWHL, the star revealed that she dated the comedian "many moons ago."
"I love him," she told Andy Cohen, who was pleasantly surprised by the news.
Morgan said she met Lewis at Cipriani restaurant in New York, and said "he's a very smart man."
"He's really intense, and you know, I like a smart guy," Morgan continued. "Richard is very intelligent. We had a really nice time together."
Harry Dubin
He might as well have his own apple on the show because Dubin is great friends (with benefits) with many of the RHONY women. Dubin was married to Aviva Drescher and was involved with Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon and Ramona Singer, and had a memorable first date with Morgan years ago.
Dubin told The Daily Dish in 2020 that he and Morgan met in their 20s in Washington, D.C. He approached her one night while she was dancing and only got her first name.
"She left, and I scoured the city looking for her hotel room. I only knew her name ... Sonja," he said.
Dubin eventually found her and they went out together to a jazz bar before coming back to Morgan's room, where she gave Harry a bath.
"It was great. To this day I tell her that," Harry told the outlet. He also said that they have remained very close since and that he has the "utmost respect for her and I love her to death."
Tom D'Agostino
The love triangle that never seems to get buried in the past involves Morgan, costar Luann de Lesseps and Luann's ex-husband Tom D'Agostino.
Morgan has said on the show that she and D'Agostino had been "friends with benefits for 10 years," which made things a bit tense when de Lesseps and D'Agostino announced that they were getting married. (The two were married for seven months before getting divorced in August 2017.)
D'Agostino denied Morgan's remarks and told PEOPLE in 2016 that, "The funny part is, although I've known her for years, we got together once, but she's on this kick that it was more than that."
Morgan stood by her claims and told PEOPLE at the time, "We were fun buddies — adults that had a nice understanding."
"He's going to minimize it as much as possible, as all men do. They never tell the truth, guys, they never do," she added.
Today, the women may still bicker about the details (as seen on the current season of RHONY), but it's all water under the bridge now that both women are back in the dating scene and de Lesseps is dating someone new.