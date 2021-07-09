The love triangle that never seems to get buried in the past involves Morgan, costar Luann de Lesseps and Luann's ex-husband Tom D'Agostino. Morgan has said on the show that she and D'Agostino had been "friends with benefits for 10 years," which made things a bit tense when de Lesseps and D'Agostino announced that they were getting married. (The two were married for seven months before getting divorced in August 2017.) D'Agostino denied Morgan's remarks and told PEOPLE in 2016 that, "The funny part is, although I've known her for years, we got together once, but she's on this kick that it was more than that." Morgan stood by her claims and told PEOPLE at the time, "We were fun buddies — adults that had a nice understanding." "He's going to minimize it as much as possible, as all men do. They never tell the truth, guys, they never do," she added. Today, the women may still bicker about the details (as seen on the current season of RHONY), but it's all water under the bridge now that both women are back in the dating scene and de Lesseps is dating someone new.