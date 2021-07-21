"We are worried and we want to help," said Leah McSweeney

RHONY: Sonja Morgan Is Confronted About Her Drinking After Physical Fight with Bershan Shaw

Sonja Morgan's friends are worried about her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're being irresponsible if we don't talk to her about this," said Leah.

The concern over Sonja's alcohol intake started after several nights out, where the reality star appeared to get significantly drunker than the rest of the group.

But things really came to a head during their trip to Salem, Massachusetts, where Sonja and Bershan Shaw found themselves in a drunken, physical altercation after an argument escalated.

Though the two women later made up, Sonja had to be physically removed from the fight and broke a glass fire extinguisher case in the hotel.

"We really need to talk to Sonja about her drinking," said Leah, which Ramona and Luann agreed with. "We need to break through the denial."

In a confessional, Leah said her concern came from how reckless Sonja can become when drinking.

"I would want people to step in and talk to me if I was punching glass. It's not like she's getting drunk and having fun," she said. "Of course, Bershan didn't help, but this isn't just an isolated incident."

Later on during the trip, the three women pulled Sonja, 57, aside for a heart-to-heart.

"I think that it would be absolutely irresponsible and f----- up of us to not say we think the drinking is going to hurt you," Leah started. "We are worried and we want to help."

While Sonja admitted that she likes to "party" when she's with the group, she assured her friends that she does not drink when she's alone.

"I don't drink alone, I don't drink at home, I don't drink on dates," she said. "I don't go out and socialize like that, I just don't."

But Ramona, 64, wasn't buying it. She pressed Sonja on her recent behavior, using the fight with Bershan as an example of how things can quickly spiral out of control.

Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo/NBCU

"You just get very angry recently. That's what we don't understand," she said. "Your reactions are just over the top."

Though Sonja seemed receptive to hearing her friend's point of view, she said if she needed help she would turn to the doctors she already worked with.

"Don't feel like you can't reach out, don't feel ashamed," said Leah. "It's an open level of communication."

This isn't the first time Sonja's drinking has become a topic of conversation. During last season's group trip to Cancun, Mexico, Ramona accused Sonja of having a drinking "problem" after a particularly wild night out.

Sobriety has also been at the forefront of this season of RHONY, as both Luann, 56, and Leah, 38, started the season newly sober. Leah gave up alcohol shortly after filming season 12 of the hit Bravo show. She celebrated her one-year sobriety milestone in March.

And Luann — who has been sober on-and-off since she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, back in December 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication — previously admitted that her drinking became "dangerous" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It scared me," she confessed earlier this season. "I said, 'You know what, I've been drinking my whole life. It's not worth it. It's time to change.'"

"I was so disgusted with myself," she added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.