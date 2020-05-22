RHONY's Sonja Morgan Claps Back at Ramona Singer for Fat-Shaming Comments: 'I'm Beautiful'

"If I want to be fat, I want to be fat," Sonja Morgan said

Ramona Singer was in the hot seat on Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City — with not one, but two of her costars.

The 63-year-old Ageless by Ramona owner, who starred on the Bravo reality show since its first season in 2008, found a way to upset both Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley in a matter of moments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With Morgan, Singer crossed the line when she told her friend that she needed to lose 10 pounds. The comments, made after the two spent the afternoon relaxing and eating with their cast mates at a well-known Russian bathhouse in Manhattan, was so hurtful that Morgan apparently rang up Medley in tears.

"At the end of the lunch yesterday, [Sonja] calls me crying because [Ramona] fat-shamed her; tells her she needs to lose weight!" Medley, 56, said, while confronting Singer about her remarks. "She cried to me all night!"

"I was so upset," Morgan, 55, said. "When we were at the spa, in the locker room, Ramona tells me that I need to lose at least 10 pounds because I'm beautiful. I'm beautiful with weight on, b—! I mean, really?"

Viewers didn't see what exactly Singer said, but she did meet up with Morgan for an exercise class earlier in the episode, explaining that she wanted to show her friends how she's been able to slim down recently.

"We love you and we want you healthy and happy," Singer told Morgan then, while also advising her friend to get in control of her drinking habits.

"The thing is, I want to be myself," Morgan later said on the episode. "If I want to be fat, I want to be fat. If I want to drink, I want to drink. Why is she shaming me? I'm not fat!"

Image zoom Robin Marchant/Getty Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan

If Singer's words to Morgan caused waves, what she said to Medley caused a title wave.

While attempting to support Tinsley Mortimer, who has been the target of Medley's venom over the past few weeks, Singer mistakenly criticized Medley — pointing out, "When someone upsets you, you go for the jugular and you go below the belt and you really hurt people."

That set Medley off. "You should recognize it very well," she told Singer. "You do it all the time."

From there, the two got into a war of words, Medley scolding Singer — one of her "best friends" — for tackling this topic in front of the group.

"We've both gone through tremendous amount of stuff together," Medley said. "Don't say things like that! Pull me aside if you want to talk to me and be kind, but not in a group setting."

Image zoom Dorinda Medley Sophy Holland/Bravo

Medley would give Singer a taste of her own medicine the next day, when she showed up at a cocktail party at Singer's apartment and immediately began attacking her.

"What you did was wrong yesterday. It was wrong!" Medley said. "You're supposed to be my friend, and I need you always to support me!"

"You like people's misfortune. You like to deflect from you to make people feel bad," Medley told Singer. "You're a coward. ... This woman empowerment thing you do ... I think what you like to do is, 'Do well, but not better than me.' You want always to ... be the best."

Singer bit back, telling Medley that she was being supportive by trying to hold her accountable for her actions.

"You lash out at everybody. Anybody questions anything you say, you get nuts," Singer said. "You're so angry. ... You like to take control of the conversation. ... I'm so sorry you're so unhappy."

"I'm sorry there's been so many men in your life that's come and gone and you can't land a boulder," Medley snapped back.

RELATED: RHONY's Dorinda On Being Vulnerable & How She Was Able to Open Up: 'It's a Different Life, But It's a Good Life'

Things got so bad that Medley, with Morgan in toe, stormed out of Singer's apartment in anger.

Eventually, Singer went after them and apologized. "Listen, I love you both. I don't want to fight with you," she told them. "I meant to try to help. ... I love you both, I love you both so much. I do. I care."

"I have your back. You may not think that I do, but I do. And I'm your champion," Singer said. "I only want the best for you, Dorinda. I love you so much."

Her words got through to Medley, who admitted that a number of factors — including her breakup with her boyfriend of seven years, the anniversary of her late husband's death, a broken rib, a flood in her house and a bout of depression she was battling — had left her particularly sensitive.

"It's a bad week," Medley said. "I'm weak right now."

"During this time, which isn't easy, between everything ... I don't need her to be knocking me down," Medley confessed. "I need you to be building me up. I need a soft place to land. You're not a pillow, you're a concrete block."

"We love each other we've been through so much together," Medley added, hugging Singer and Morgan. "When we fight, it breaks me. You're like a sister to me."