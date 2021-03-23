The lawyer and TV host is the first Black Housewife to join the cast of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City

Eboni K. Williams Makes RHONY Debut in Season 13 Trailer — and She's Calling Out Ramona Singer

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City, in which the lawyer and TV host makes her debut as the show's first Black Housewife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I like Eboni a lot," Luann de Lesseps says as a montage unfolds of Eboni playfully mingling with the other women, including Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

But the trailer soon teases a confrontation between Eboni, 37, and Ramona, 64. In one scene, Eboni calls out her castmate after Ramona is heard referring to her house staff as "the help."

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," she says, to which Ramona replies, "Here's to hospitality assistance."

Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams Image zoom Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo (2)

In another scene, the two women sit down to have a conversation, but when Ramona accuses Eboni of "preaching" at her, things go south.

"That's gaslighting," Eboni says.

And Ramona isn't the only woman to butt heads with the newcomer. When Eboni says she has "more education, frankly, than anyone at this table," Luann, 55, quickly becomes offended.

"Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education," she shoots back.

"I can leave your house, Lu," Eboni replies.

But while Luann's friendship with Eboni might be off to a rocky start, her relationship appears to be smooth sailing. In November, the reality star revealed that she's dating Hamptons trainer Garth Wakeford, who also makes his debut in the trailer.

"Meet Garth," Luann says as she introduces him to the group.

"Oh, no wonder Luann is so f---ing happy," Eboni quips.

The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 13 Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps Image zoom Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

But Sonja, 57, is less than impressed. "Garth, Garth, Garth, it's always Garth," she complains when Luann answers his call at a group dinner.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Sonja becomes the topic of conversation after the women begin to question her behavior.

"Stop the drinking, get real!" Ramona shouts at her friend.

Things only seem to escalate when Sonja is shown being held back by several men as she screams and punches through glass. "I just feel like, checked the f---- out," she says.

And of course, Leah, 38, is back for her second season to keep all the women in line.

"You're a f---ing ho, you're a ho, you're a ho, you're a ho," she says to the group. "Biggest hoes ever."