'Let the Pain Begin!' Tempers Flare (Even Andy Cohen's) in Fiery RHONY Season 10 Reunion Trailer

You know it’s going to be a good reunion when Andy Cohen is yelling at the Housewives.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Real Housewives of New York City‘s season 10 reunion trailer — and in the three-part affair, the longtime Bravo host seems to have his hands full with Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer.

“I want to hear her f—ing answer,” he screams, as Medley, Singer and Radziwill go in on Frankel.

The Skinnygirl mogul has been in the midst of a few battles with her cast mates this season. For one, she accused Medley of being “a drunk” — a claim Medley denies. And she’s long butted heads Singer, who says that Frankel doesn’t support other women.

“Don’t say a f—ing thing with your fake tits,” Singer screams at Frankel.

And then there’s Radziwill, whose longtime friendship with Frankel deteriorated in front of the RHONY cameras. “You’re a liar,” Radziwill tells her former BFF.

Frankel is prepared to handle it all, of course.

“This is like Game of Thrones. I’m like the mother of dragons fighting multiple blondes,” she says, referencing Daenerys going up against Cersei and the Lannisters in the hit HBO series and George R. R. Martin novels. “You know, make the first one count.”

There’s plenty of action to go from there, even without Luann de Lesseps — who had returned to an alcohol treatment center days earlier and missed the reunion taping.

Everything’s on the table, from Frankel’s unexpected reunion with Jill Zarin at Bobby Zarin’s funeral to Mortimer’s on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Kluth.

Even Singer’s ex-husband Mario pops up during a surprise call. “Hey Mario,” Cohen tells the former Househusband. “I miss you, Mario.”

But it’s Radziwill that sums up the experience perfectly: “I would describe reunion day as a blend of group therapy and torture.” Let the games begin!

The three-part Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion kicks off Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.