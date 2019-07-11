Dorinda Medley Cries, Says Luann de Lesseps Treated Her Like an 'Animal' at RHONY Reunion

Dorinda Medley opens up her heart — and the flood gates — to Luann de Lesseps on Wednesday’s The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 reunion.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at part 1 of the three-episode season conclusion, in which Medley, 54, confronts de Lesseps, 54, about their fractured friendship.

As RHONY fans remember, the two Housewives had an epic falling-out throughout season 10, fighting and making up multiple times. Tensions boiled over in the finale, when de Lesseps refused to extend a cabaret show invitation to Medley’s longtime boyfriend, John Mahdessian — a move that Medley countered by “heckling” de Lesseps during her performance with shouts of “Jovani.”

Though both appeared to get back on good terms this season, judging from the reunion clip, Medley really never got past it.

She brings up the topic after comparing how easily de Lesseps forgave costar Bethenny Frankel for yelling at her in a restaurant, noting how de Lesseps mocked her for texting a Tyler Perry quote about forgiveness.

“I can do no right in your mind, Luann,” Medley says, tearing up. “You decided at some point that I can never do right by you. After I stood by you like a soldier through these reunions.”

“You have a prayer card of mine that I got in First Communion, that I carried in my pocket through everything and through [my late husband] Richard’s death. And I handed it to you with my heart,” Medley adds. “You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart. You broke my heart!”

“No, that’s not true,” de Lesseps tells Medley. “You stood by me like a soldier and then you let me down. You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart.”

The conversation then turns to that fateful cabaret show. “How do you think I felt being heckled?” de Lesseps says.

“Well, you take someone I love and you don’t invite him to something. You did that as a power play again. So yes, I [yelled] ‘Jovani,’ and I wasn’t happy,” Medley admits. “Because you took another person I love in my life and decided to piss all over him.”

That point is up for debate again too, though — with de Lesseps claiming she did invite Mahdessian and Medley refuting it.

“You said, ‘Buy a ticket. Have him buy a ticket,’ ” Medley recalls. “And I have the text.”

“I have the text too, I brought my purse,” de Lesseps says, before the clip cuts out.

Fellow Housewives Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer will have their own moments with de Lesspes at the reunion.

All season, the ladies have been riding de Lesseps about her alleged diva behavior, claiming the cabaret star changed since she launched her successful show. Even Friend of the Housewives Barbara Kavovit, a close de Lesseps pal, has had her complaints.

Judging from the full reunion trailer released in June, all that frustration spills over.

“Give me a break,” de Lesseps quips as the women press her. “You’ll all attack me later. Get on your boxing gloves, it’s fine.”

The Real Housewives of New York City reunion kicks Thursday (9 p.m. ET) and concludes July 25 on Bravo.