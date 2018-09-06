Carole Radziwill Says She Regrets Not Fixing Her Friendship with Bethenny Frankel: 'I Failed'

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill‘s friendship is officially done.

On the conclusion of the Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, Frankel and Radziwill told Andy Cohen they were no longer interested in trying to fix their long-broken relationship.

“Andy, don’t bother,” Frankel said on Wednesday’s episode when Cohen asked where they would be going from here. “Don’t bother.”

The former BFFs agreement to part ways came after a season of bitter bickering over a seemingly unending list of hurt feelings, all of which left RHONY fans fiercely divided into #TeamBethenny and #TeamCarole camps.

As the women recounted what drove them apart, the source of their pain became clear.

Though little miscommunications might have caused a wedge in the beginning — and they appeared to patch things up in the finale — their friendship became irreparable for Radziwill when she watched the show back and saw the hurtful words Frankel had used in her confessional interviews (which are often recorded after filming on the season ends).

“Carole isn’t married, doesn’t have kids, and doesn’t have a career,” Frankel had said, adding in another fight that the 55-year-old didn’t act her age and was more concerned with fashion, makeup and selfies. “We’re totally on different pages.

That upset Radziwill.

“The season made it over for me,” she told Frankel on Wednesday. “When you watch the confessional interviews, I’m seeing what you said about me. About not having a job, not having a husband…”

“I didn’t understand until I watched the show and I realized I was really, really trying to salvage our friendship and you didn’t seem that interested. And I only can imagine because you knew what you had said at all those confessional interviews.”

“I was trying all season to come back from this,” Radziwill said. “At the end, I was like, ‘Thank god we’re done with this season. Thank god we can go back. We can just regroup.’ And then I started watching the show…”

While watching the show, Radziwill said that Frankel’s disparaging comments “made me sad but also angry.”

She took out her anger in a scathing blog post, calling out Frankel’s “lies, insinuations, and false characterizations.”

“Unlike Bethenny, I don’t need to be biting and self-righteous in order to make myself feel better, smarter, or more successful,” Radziwill wrote in the blog, published in May. “If mocking, insulting, and shaming her friends is a sign of strength, she can keep it.”

Radziwill also filmed an Instagram Live with her friend, who bashed Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand.

Those two things were the straw that broke Frankel’s back.

“The season would not have made it over,” Frankel said. “The bashing with the blogs and the bashing with a friend made it over. … It was really mean.”

After more back and forths, Frankel then claimed that Radziwill had “changed” — a point Radziwill denied. “You’ve changed too,” Radziwill said. “You’ve become catty and gossipy. I didn’t change.

The only thing that did change for Radziwill? “My eyes are open,” she said.

While it was clear neither would see eye-to-eye, Radziwill did end the season (and her RHONY run) by admitting that she regretted that the two never made up.

“My regret was that Bethenny and I could never get to a place where… I thought maybe by the end of the season we would be speaking and then reconnect,” Radziwill said. “Because that friendship was important to me. And that never happened.”

“I wish that we had had some kind of conversation so we could have put it into context,” she added. “It was just hard. I tried. That’s my regret, that I failed.”