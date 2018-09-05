The final nail in the coffin for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill‘s friendship seems to be placed on Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City — and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look.

On the third part of the season 10 reunion, Frankel doubles down on her claim that Radziwill doesn’t work, telling her “You don’t have a career.”

As RHONY fans may remember, Frankel had said that about Radziwill in an episode of the series that aired in May. In response, Radziwill wrote a scathing blog post about Frankel in which she addressed the “lies, insinuations, and false characterizations” her former pal has made about her.

Radziwill is equally defensive about Frankel’s insult this time around.

The award-winning journalist and best-selling author tells host Andy Cohen, “I had a 15-year career at ABC News. I left, I wrote two books. I had two years I wrote for Glamour magazine, I did a monthly column.”

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill Charles Sykes/Bravo

Frankel is quick to point out that Radziwill left ABC News 17 years ago, which only sets off Radziwill more.

“Are you degrading my career?” Radziwill asks. “I’ll put my resumé up against yours any day of the week. You are the one who said on television that I don’t have a career.”

That’s when Frankel starts to list her own resumé.

“I was a personal assistant to Jerry Bruckheimer, worked for Lorne Michaels, Kathy, Paris and Nicky Hilton,” Frankel says. “Then I moved on to become a natural food chef and went on to have my company, Bethenny Bakes. We were egg and dairy free. I created the fastest growing liquor brand in history, the first ever ready-to-drink alcohol. Skinnygirl Brand and Jeans … I may have been on the cover of Forbes magazine. … Oh, and created the largest private relief effort.”

“So would you like to put your resumé up against my resumé?” Frankel asks.

Yes, Radziwill would still like to.

“My resumé equals that,” she says, adding that she always supported Frankel’s successes. “I was the first person to put on a Skinnygirl hard hat on and I had your back about Skinnygirl before I even met you. … I never said you never had a career like you said to me.”

“Bethenny, you know what that blog is? I know you’re not used to it, but that’s holding you accountable,” Radziwill adds. “I didn’t want to write blogs. That’s the last thing in the world I thought I would want to do. I thought I’d write it a little in the beginning, to sort of put in context this argument we were having, and then every week I’d look and every week there’d be something else.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion concludes Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.