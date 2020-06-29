RHONY Removes Tinsley Mortimer from Opening Credits and Debuts New Cast Taglines

Tinsley Mortimer announced earlier this month that she would not return to the Bravo franchise due to her move to Chicago to be with fiancé Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer has officially turned in her apple!

"Like a mint in my mouth, I can be a bit fresh," Medley, 55, says in the preview before it transitions to Morgan's new line: "I'm no one's arm candy, I'm the whole bowl of sugar."

Next up is Singer, 63, who quips, "So what if I'm self involved — who else should I be involved with?"

"I'll say sorry for what I've done, but never for who I am," newcomer McSweeney, 37, says.

De Lesseps, 55, closes out the intro saying, "I rise above the drama — and won't settle for the lower level," hilariously poking fun at having to sleep in the basement room at Singer's home in the Hamptons.

The remainder of the season will show the women going on a tropical vacation, Singer trying to unclog a toilet, and, of course, more drama.

Mortimer, 44, bid farewell to the franchise and New York with an Instagram post on June 11.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending," she wrote in a caption for a series of videos and photos. "Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv."

She then encouraged her followers to swipe through the videos and photos "for a trip down memory lane."

"I love you all so much!!! 💖 #chicago #couponking @couponcabin #fairytale #legend 🥊 #happyending 💃🏰👸❤️💍🙏" she concluded.

Morgan, 56, commented, "And without me you wouldn’t have met. So happy for you girl. 💞 You got the fairytale. Moved to NYC to live with a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms 🙋‍♀️I got you on #rhony and my co star Introduced you to Scott the man 💓💓💓 May all your dreams come true. I’m always here 😘."

Before the midseason finale, the series followed Mortimer making the decision to move to Chicago to be with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth.

After getting back together during a trip to the windy city, Mortimer told McSweeney she planned to start her life with Kluth.

"Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it," she said. "I will be moving to Chicago, I'm not sure exactly when but I know that we are going to be together and I know we are going to make this work."

The couple met in February 2017, when Mortimer's RHONY castmate Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind double date.

They were on and off for the next few years before getting engaged last November, on the steps of the Chicago Water Tower in front of a group of Christmas carolers.

Mortimer previously revealed that she and Kluth are reassessing their wedding plans in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We were thinking about doing something in Japan. And clearly, anything in Asia was then all of a sudden, completely off-limits," she told E! News. "You know, when you're planning anything and you have to think ahead, we're at a time in our lives right now that we really just don't know what's going on and where we can travel and what we can do. And so it's definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we're kind of just waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world."