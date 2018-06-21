RHONY's Ramona Singer Tried to See Luann De Lesseps' Ex After Her Arrest: 'It's Very Uncool'

Luann de Lesseps may have felt rested and reenergized from a stay in rehab following her headline-making arrest, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have a bone to pick with Ramona Singer.

On Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps confronted Singer after learning that the Tru Renewal owner had tried to see Tom D’Agostino at his New Year’s Eve party — an event that was being held on the very boat where de Lesseps and D’Agostino threw their rehearsal dinner a year earlier.

Of course, de Lesseps and D’Agostino’s marriage would end about seven months later in divorce. But even though she said she still cared for D’Agostino upon their split, de Lesseps thought Singer’s desire to spend time with him broke the girl code.

“I heard through the grapevine that Ramona was calling Tom to try to invited to the party that was on the boat our rehearsal dinner was on,” de Lesseps said. “How low was that? What is that all about?”

Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps Craig Barritt/Getty; Ben Gabbe/Getty

“Here I am in rehab … I mean, what’s wrong with her?” de Lesseps added. “It’s mind-blowing that she would even consider something like that and call herself my friend?”

De Lesseps was especially annoyed since days before D’Agostino’s bash, on Christmas Eve, she was arrested in Palm Beach and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant (she’s since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February).

“It’s very uncool…,” de Lesseps said. “She’s texting me at the same time, ‘I’m here to support you, I hope everything’s okay.’ … It’s shocking even for Ramona! … Is she really that dumb? … What a traitor.”

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Patricia Dash/Revery Weddings

Singer was pretty confident that she didn’t have any reason to apologize.

On one hand, she was calling for an invitation on the insistence of her friend Laurie, whom she was staying with in Palm Beach. On the other, she and D’Agostino were friends and had run into each other for the past four days. In fact, Singer had dated D’Agostino before de Lesseps had. And Singer wasn’t even invited to the former couple’s wedding.

“I do not want to hurt Luann, but I did nothing wrong in my opinion,” Singer told audiences. “Tom never did anything to me, I saw him exactly for what he is and was, and I accept him.”

“What is Luann so upset about? She started dating Tom behind my back. She knew I was dating him and never shared that fact,” Singer continued, later explaining that she didn’t go to the party because D’Agostino said he was “over [his] limit.”

Ramona Singer Monica Schipper/Getty

Her arguments didn’t really hold up when the other New York City Housewives heard about it.

“What kind of a—— woman would want to go to Tom’s New Year’s Eve party? That’s what you call a real slob kabob,” said Dorinda Medley.

“That’s bad. This is worse than bad. … The New Year’s Eve thing is f—– up,” Bethenny Frankel said. “If I did that, it would be like a murdered somebody. … I’d kill her.”

Sonja Morgan —who had been invited to the party as one of D’Agostino’s “oldest friends” but ignored the invitation — summed it up clearly. “We’re friends, but still, I’m there for [Luann],” she said. “Your loyalty is to Luann.”

“How would you feel if you were me?” de Lesseps finally asked. “‘Hey, what are you doing for New Year’s Eve? Last year you got married on that boat. On that day …’ ”

As the women confronted Singer, she began to realize the error of her ways.

“You know what, it was a bad call. It was a bad call,” Singer said, apologizing. “And I shouldn’t have done it. Just because my girlfriend wanted me to do it, I shouldn’t have done it because of her.”

“Listen, I’m not perfect,” she later told Medley and Carole Radziwill. “And I never said I am. It’s all about recognizing when you make a mistake. I know it sounds silly, but if it were [your boyfriends], I never would have texted. Something about Tom … it was like a little blip. They were together six months, a year, and this girl was pressuring me. [Her arrest], that had nothing to do with Tom.”

So did de Lesseps accept her apology? Not really.

“I was reflecting on that because I could be completely upset with Ramona, but I actually feel sorry for her,” de Lesseps told Medley. “It’s kind of pathetic what she did. Do you see remorse there? Because I didn’t see remorse.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.