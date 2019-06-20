RHONY: Ramona Singer Awkwardly Tells Luann de Lesseps the Ladies Don't Want to Attend Cabaret

Luann de Lesseps has made it clear that cabaret is her calling — but her fellow Housewives don’t quite feel the same way.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona Singer has to break the news to de Lesseps that she and the rest of the ladies won’t be attending her Christmas cabaret show. Why? Singer, 62, is actually throwing a party on the exact same night.

“Don’t be upset with me,” she begins. “But basically we support you, we love you, but we don’t really want to sit and see you work.”

“I don’t want to sit at a table and watch you perform. I’ve already seen you perform,” she continues. “You know me, I’m very social. And I’m throwing a surprise party for Sonja [Morgan] and Dorinda [Medley], so you can come after your show. Your show’s over at 9.”

De Lesseps, 54, is clearly miffed.

“Well, yeah, no, my show’s not over at 9 It’s not over till at least 10,” she says. “You do you.”

Singer starts gushing about how excited she is to “see the expression on Sonja and Dorinda’s face,” but de Lesseps isn’t having it.

“Yeah I know, except I can’t be there,” she says. “Why do you have to do it on the same night as my show?”

“Because there’s no other night to do it,” Singer replies.

“Uh, there’s seven days a week,” de Lesseps fires back. “So any night you could do it.”

Finally, Singer is forced to admit the bottom line: They just don’t want to be there.

“We love you, but we really don’t want to go to the show,” she says. “We want to go out and have fun.”

In a confessional, Singer reveals that the rest of the cast came to the decision in a group text.

“All of us were saying that we really didn’t want to go to Luann’s cabaret again,” she explains. “We’ve already been there several times, we just want to do something where we can all have fun together. So of course I came up with the idea to plan a party. So, sorry!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.