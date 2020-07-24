Ramona Singer Threatens to Quit RHONY After Leah McSweeney 'Embarrasses' Her

"I'll f---ing quit the show right now," Ramona Singer told a producer on Thursday's episode of the Real Housewives of New York City

Ramona Singer has had enough with costar Leah McSweeney's behavior.

On Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona, 63, demanded a production shutdown and threatened to quit the show after Leah began dancing "like a stripper" during her birthday party.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ramona, don't act like I was doing that," Leah, 37, said, after Ramona pulled her off of Luann de Lesseps' lap, where she had been grinding along with Dorinda Medley and Elyse Slaine. "I am not being de classe. I was joking around with them."

"I don't know if Leah knows what's happening right now, and I don't really give a s---," Ramona told the cameras. 'She's embarrassing me and I'm embarrassed for her. There are a hundred women in here. No, no, no!"

Image zoom Ramona Singer / Leah McSweeney Bravo

"You're dancing like a stripper," Ramona told Leah, after pulling her dress back down to cover her underwear.

"Get the f---ing producers here," Ramona said. "We're done. Shut it down."

"Ramona, calm down," Leah responded. "I'm having fun. You're being f---ing psychotic."

"This girl can do no right," Dordina said in a confessional. "Ramona is waiting to pounce on Leah for anything. 'How dare you dance!'"

As Ramona wondered off to discuss the situation with producers, Sonja Morgan began dancing on top of a mirrored glass ottoman, breaking it with every step, as Leah cheered her on.

"I'll f---ing quit the show right now," Ramona told a producer. "I'm done. Cameras down. We're done. Break production. We're done!"

Image zoom Ramona Singer Bravo

In May, Leah, who has had a hot and cold friendship with Ramona this season, criticized her behavior on Instagram.

She concluded: "Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion."

RELATED VIDEO: Ramona Singer Says 'You Haven't Seen Anything Yet' in Response to What's Coming Up on RHONY

On the RHONY season 12 premiere, Leah admitted that she'd been sober for nine years but had been drinking again, six months before filming started.

"Me and alcohol have a very weird relationship," she said, explaining that she struggles with moderation, even when she's trying to hold back. "I am someone who actually enjoys like, completely like, going crazy."

Last month, she revealed on social media that she had been sober again for three months.