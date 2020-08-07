RHONY's Ramona Singer Says Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan Have Drinking Problems

"You're the one who has a drinking problem," Ramona Singers told Dorinda Medley during Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City

Picking up where things left off from last week's episode (where a visibly upset Ramona walked away from the group after a heated exchange with Leah McSweeney during their girls' trip to Cancun, Mexico), Dorinda put an intoxicated Sonja to bed and walked down to the beach to check on Ramona.

"Are you okay?" Dorinda, 55, asked Ramona.

"Are you okay?" Ramona, 63, asked. "I heard you screaming at everybody."

"Sonja is a mess," Dorinda replied. "I don't like when she comes to dinner a mess. I put her to bed."

"But you've been a mess like that before," Ramona said.

"No I have not," Dorinda clapped back. "You've been a mess before and I've helped you. I've never called you out on it."

"I'm trying to have a discussion here," Dorinda told cameras during her confessional. "Any opportunity to shun toward me, she will."

"I can't be around you girls anymore," said Ramona. "It's crazy. You guys are crazy. Drink some water."

"I have to say with Dorinda, if you say something she doesn't like, she tries to deflect," Ramona told cameras during her confessional. "Dorinda is full of s—."

"You're being terrible," Dorinda told Ramona. "Get your s— together."

"You're the one who has a drinking problem," said Ramona. "You and Sonja. You should both go to AA."

"I came down to talk to you and that's what you do," a visibly upset Dorinda replied. "You should be ashamed of yourself. I came down to talk to you as a friend and that's what you say."

After returning to the group — which at this point consisted of Lead and LuAnn de Lesseps — Dorinda began to vent about her encounter with Ramona.

"That's a low blow for someone who's a friend," Dorinda said. "You don't say that to a friend and a woman."

As Leah tried to console Dorinda, LuAnn walked down to the beach to have a chat with Ramona.

"I'm drinking water because of some of the girls on our group," Ramona said. "I don't want to end up like some of the other girls that we're around, not mentioning names."

"Listen, Dorinda you know how she gets if she talks about drinking," LuAnn said. "She said you told her to go to AA."

"I think she should go to AA," said Ramona. "She drinks way too much."

"I don't know if Dorinda needs to go to AA or not, but just stop name-calling and saying Sonja has a problem when obviously you have a bit of a problem yourself," Ramona told cameras.

"Let's not attack her for drinking," LuAnn said.

"I'm sorry she has a drinking problem," said Ramona. "She doesn't want to admit it but I'm sorry she does. And Sonja, a problem too. And Leah, a problem too. I don't want to drink anymore."

Representatives for Dorinda and Sonja did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After her discussion with Ramona, LuAnn returned to the group and found herself in another sticky situation ... but with Dorinda.

"She's judging you on your drinking," LuAnn told Dorinda of Ramona's thoughts.

"Judging me for me drinking," Dorinda asked. "You went to jail for your drinking."

"Fifteen minutes ago she said, 'You shouldn't shame your friends', and here she is shaming me," LuAnn told cameras.

The next morning, all parties involved seemingly deflected the situation ... at first.

Later in the day, LuAnn pulled Dorinda aside to address last night's turn of events.

"I want you to understand what happened last night because I don't know if you remember the details," said LeAnn

"Stop that," Dorinda replied. "I had three wine spritzers. Yes, I remember everything that happened ... LuAnn, you did make a comment saying, 'You know in the past you have gotten drunk.'"

"That never happened," LuAnn told cameras. "Now she's making s— up to make herself feel better and putting the blame on me. This is Dorinda's MO now."

After some back and forth, Dorinda finally came up with a solution.

"Don't bring up my drinking and I won't bring up your drinking."

"Done," said LuAnn.

In next week's trailer, the ladies continue their adventures in Cancun ... and seemingly all address Dorinda's drinking, yet again.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.