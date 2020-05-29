"I thought you were a recovering alcoholic," Ramona Singer told Leah McSweeney during Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City

Things are getting heated between Ramona Singer and the newest New York City Housewife, Leah McSweeney.

During Thursday's episode of Real Housewives of New York City, the crew — including Singer, McSweeney, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer — traveled to Newport, Rhode Island, for a girls trip and came face-to-face (literally!) with some sensitive issues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ramona, 63, who hosted the weekend getaway, wasn't thrilled with the idea of Leah inviting her sister and decided to let her know during an outside dinner party. But things quickly got out of hand as the alcohol started flowing.

"Ramona, what is this? It tastes like water," said Leah, 37, before asking the waiter to add a double shot of vodka.

"You're not having that," said Ramona, visibly shaken at Leah's request. "Two more shots?"

Image zoom Ramona Singer; Leah McSweeney Bravo

"Ramona has decided to not only mother Leah, who she barely even knows, but to monitor her in a way that Ramona does monitor herself," Dorinda, who was supporting Leah's right to make her own decisions, told cameras. "Like, why do you care?"

"This is my weekend to do whatever I want," Leah, who previously opened up about her decision to start drinking again after being sober for nine years, told Ramona.

"Fine, I thought you were a recovering alcoholic," Ramona replied.

After Tinsley intervened and explained that Leah is "not an alcoholic," but that she rather "chose" not to drink for all those years, Ramona addressed Leah separately.

"When you said you need three shots of vodka, I got worried and I got upset," she said.

"I understand that you are my elder," said Leah. "I'm being respectful. You're my surrogate mother. But, I'm good. Don't worry about me."

As the night went on, Leah became more visibly intoxicated.

Image zoom Bravo

"I know that Leah wants to get along with the girls, but she has been sober a lot longer than I have," Luann, who has previously opened up about her own struggles with drinking, told the cameras. "She can't drink as much as she used to."

The next day, Leah addressed the situation and attempted to apologize to Ramona.

"I did get very drunk last night," said Leah. "I enjoyed myself, but I'm sorry ..."

"So, you think that’s acceptable behavior?" Ramona asked, interrupting Leah. "I actually blacked it out, and I call it 'black out,' I blocked out your behavior, because it was so atrocious, I didn't want to remember it. It's very upsetting to me."

"Going into Newport, I was angry at me," Leah told cameras. "Which is why I was drinking martinis like apple juice and instead of people taking me in their arms and supporting me, I've just been jerked around about my sister coming. ... It feels like anything I do is wrong."

Image zoom RHONY season 12 cast Sophy Holland/Bravo

"Maybe my behavior triggered Ramona’s trauma from her childhood, and that really breaks my heart," Leah told the group. "Honestly, like, the fact that maybe I triggered something like that for you kills me."

Previously, on the RHONY season 12 premiere, Leah admitted that she'd been sober for nine years but had begun drinking again six months before filming started.

"Me and alcohol have a very weird relationship," she said, explaining that she struggles with moderation, even when she's trying to hold back. "I am someone who actually enjoys like, completely like, going crazy."

"My mom, I told her that I did end up drinking," Leah recalled to her Bravo costars. "Not the end of the world, [but] she wasn't responding to my text messages after I told her, so when I called my dad I told him, 'I'm trying to get in touch with mom, I can't get in touch with her.' And he's like, 'Mommy is like, really mad at you and she just doesn't want to talk to you right now.' "

Image zoom Ramona Singer; Leah McSweeney Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Leah understood where her mother was coming from, admitting that she had some pretty wild days with alcohol when she was younger.

"When you've had a nine-year period of not drinking and then decide to start doing it, obviously, rightly so, my mom is going to be worried," Leah said.

"For my mom, when she heard I'm drinking again, it's just like a trigger to her," she said. "I definitely think that my mom still views me as that wild teenager. It's very hard for her to accept me as a 37-year-old woman who's got her s--- together."

Ahead of Thursday's RHONY, Leah teased the drama in an Instagram post — and called out Ramona's past behavior.

"Hurricane season is here and tonight it’s 'Hurricane Leah.' I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support," she wrote. "She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?"

She concluded: "Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #IllSaveTheRestForTheReunion."