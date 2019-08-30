RHONY’s Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin Pose with Adult Daughters: ’All Grown Up’

Real Housewives of New York City stars Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer are ending their summer with their grown-up daughters by their side.

The Bravo stars kicked off their Labor Day weekend in Southampton, New York, and were joined by Singer’s daughter Avery, 24, and Zarin’s daughter, Allyson, 26, for a group shot that Zarin shared on Instagram.

“Our girls are all grown up!! Oh how time flies by! #mothersanddaughters 🧡,” Zarin, 55, captioned the photo of the four ladies dressed in summer attire while standing beside a pool.

Avery is the only child of Singer, 62, and her ex-husband Mario Singer. She graduated from University of Virginia in 201, and lives in New York City. According to her LinkedIn, she started a job in March as an analyst at Neuberger Berman.

Allyson, meanwhile, is pursuing a career in art, having graduated from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London with a masters degree in May. She is Zarin’s daughter with her first husband, Steven Shapiro.

Despite Bethenny Frankel‘s shocking RHONY exit, Zarin, who previously said she would be interested in returning to the series as a “friend,” said “nothing’s changed” as filming for season 12 kicked off last week.

“All I can say is the they’ve started filming and I’m here,” Zarin told PEOPLE exclusively as she prepared to play in a tennis match with pro John Isner at the Brookfield Place Open in New York City. “I’m at the tennis event today. Watch and see what happens, as Andy Cohen says.”

Frankel confirmed she won’t be on the series for its upcoming 12th season in a statement to PEOPLE last week. She and Zarin infamously feuded on the series, but earlier this year, Zarin said their relationship is “definitely better than it’s ever been.“ (Still she added, “She doesn’t have time for me, and I’m sad about that.”)

When asked specifically about Frankel, whose exit leaves an open spot in the cast, Zarin shook her head. “You’ll have to watch and see what happens. I don’t know what to say,” she said.

Zarin also moved into a new apartment in N.Y.C. last week, which she told PEOPLE was “stressful, but we’re settled.”

Asked about her boyfriend Gary Brody, Zarin said things between the couple have been “hot and heavy,” adding that “everything’s great” and she’s “very happy.”

Brody helped her train to play with Isner, 34, she added.

“Thank god my boyfriend is an avid tennis player with me!” Zarin said, adding that the couple played three and a half hours of tennis the morning ahead of the match. “He worked me out this morning. We took this very seriously.”

Singer, meanwhile, is expected to return for season 12 of RHONY alongside Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley. A replacement for Frankel has yet to be confirmed.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to premiere in 2020.