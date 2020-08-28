"The issue started with Elyse when I brought her into this whole friend group," Ramona Singer said of her former friend Elyse Slaine

Ramona Singer has had enough of former friend Elyse Slaine.

During Thursday's episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies of New York gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Leah McSweeney's clothing line, Married to the Mob — but things quickly turned sour after an awkward run-in between former friends Ramona and Elyse. (Elyse has made several appearance throughout the season and has been described as "Ramona's friend" in the show's captions.)

"Right before I walked out the door, I got a missed call from Ramona, whom I haven't heard from in weeks," Elyse told Leah and Dorinda Medley. "What is her problem with me?"

"I think for some reason, something turned and she didn't trust you anymore," said Dorinda.

"We're definitely not friends anymore," Elyse responded.

Before arriving at Leah's celebration, Ramona told cameras she was not planning on "engaging in bulls---" anymore.

"I'm at this stage in my life," said Ramona, 63. "I live my life, I know who I am, I surround myself by people who I enjoy and who respect me and I respect them."

As soon as she entered, Ramona immediately greeted Leah and Leah's mother, Bunny. As the trio chatted, Elyse walked up and gave Ramona a faint smile.

Image zoom Ramona Singer and Elyse Slaine Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

"Really, you're going to pretend like I'm not even standing here?" Elyse said after Ramona didn't acknowledge her.

"I don't know who you are," Ramona told Elyse while walking away.

"Are you serious?" Elyse said as she followed Ramona. "You're going to f------ walk away like you don't now who I am? You are a duplicitous, nefarious, narcissistic, superficial bitch."

"You're an evil girl," Ramona said, before fleeing the party.

"I never thought I could resent Ramona or be as angry with her as I am now," Elyse told cameras during her confessional. "I just don't know where to go from here."

Earlier in the episode, Ramona opened up about her diminishing friendship with Elyse.

"I was worried about Elyse that she's not a girl's girl," she told Luann de Lesseps.

"The issue started with Elyse when I brought her into this whole friend group," Ramona told cameras. "She's just all about the other girls. She was a friend jumper."

"I don't trust her as far as I can throw her," Ramona told Luann. "I think she's manipulative. I think she's not genuine. She disgusts me."