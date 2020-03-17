RHONY's Ramona Singer and Ex Mario Singer Are 'Self-Isolating' Together Due to Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ramona Singer is getting through the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak with one unexpected guest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 63, spent Monday night having dinner at home with her ex-husband, Mario Singer.

News of their meal was made public by the former couple’s daughter Avery Singer, who shared video of their group meal on her Instagram account.

“Another family meal and you’re not going to believe who I’m with,” Avery, 24, said in the clip, before flipping the video to show Ramona and Mario seated at the same table.

“I’m self-isolating with Avery’s dad,” Ramona said. “He’s going to eat dinner [with us] every night.”

Avery went on to call their meal “a plot twist for a quarantining squad.”

“Happy to all be together through this,” she said.

Ramona and Mario were married for 22 years. They split after Ramona reportedly caught Mario cheating in January 2014. An attempted to reconcile fell through that August when Mario reconnected with his alleged mistress.

Despite the messy split, Ramona and Mario have remained on good terms since their divorce was finalized in 2016., co-parenting their daughter. “He’s a really great father,” Ramona told PEOPLE last March, insisting the two are just friends. “When he’s in town he sees Avery every night and at this point we have a really great relationship. I’ll go out with them for dinner.”

Mario even filmed with Ramona last season on RHONY, admitting to her afterwards that he “messed things up” and missed his family.

Getting back together isn’t an option for Ramona, though. “I wish I could,” she said last season. “Too much has happened. We’re different people.”

“I don’t think Mario and I will get back together, but what we had was really special,” she told audiences, while fighting back tears. “But it’s good to be on nice terms with him.”

She added: “Mario had a mid-life crisis. He went through this really dark, weird place that I didn’t even know who he was. Now Mario is back to the man he was when I married him. And he is charming and fun and great to be around.”

Ramona has been urging New Yorkers to do their part to social distance during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, she addressed her followers on her Instagram Story, pleading that they stay home and practice social distancing in order to help contain the rapid spread of the virus.

“I am begging everyone to self-isolate,” Ramona said. “This is not a good situation. I mean, in New York City, they said, ‘Fifty percent capacity. Make sure everyone is 10 feet away.’ Well guess what? No one is following it. This is not good.”

“And you know what the worst part is? You could be a carrier and not even have the symptoms,” she said. “Please, everyone, self-isolate. I’m begging you, please.”