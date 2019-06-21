Image zoom Getty Images

“How did you feel about seeing Mario in Florida,” Luann de Lesseps asks Ramona, 62.

“He and I and Avery go to dinner together,” Ramona responds. “So I saw him on Monday. He was melancholy and he’s like, ‘I messed things up with us. I miss my family.'”

“Are you thinking about going back with him?” de Lesseps, 54, asks.

“No, I wish I could,” Ramona says. “Too much has happened. We’re different people.”

“I don’t think Mario and I will get back together, but what we had was really special,” Ramona says to the camera while fighting back tears. “But it’s good to be on nice terms with him.”

The former couple — who were married for 22 years and share daughter Avery, 23 — separated in 2014 after she reportedly caught Mario cheating that January.

They attempted to reconcile but eventually went their separate ways that August when Mario reconnected with his mistress. They finalized their divorce in 2016.

Thursday’s episode picks up from last episode’s explosive Bethenny Frankel confrontation in which she called de Lesseps “insufferable” and accuses her of “dining out” on sobriety.

“I’m going to go,” de Lesseps tells Dorinda Medley, while Frankel, 48, is having a full-on panic attack about over the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields. “What do you want me to do? [Bethenny] doesn’t even want to talk to me so I’m leaving.”

“You going to be up when we get home,” Medley, 54, asks.

“I’m gong to go out,” says de Lesseps. “What do you want me to do Dorinda?”

“I know if I go out, I’m going to drink,” de Lesseps tells the camera. “That’s where I am in my mind.”

After a short amount of time, de Lesseps returns to the table with the rest of the girls.

“I wanted to leave, but I couldn’t leave,” she says.

“Standing on the curb outside the restaurant, I thought, ‘Am I going to throw away all of this hard work and the sobriety and all that for them? That’s what got me back in. They’re not going to win. I’m not going to let them break me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.