RHONY 's Ramona Singer Confronts Dorinda Medley About Her Temper: 'We Want to Help You'

Dorinda Medley is always going to speak her mind — the other women just wish she could do it a little more calmly.

Tensions first rose after Medley lashed out at Morgan and McSweeney for doing work during breakfast.

"Just be present," she told Morgan, who was answering work emails on her phone.

But when Morgan said she would leave the table in order to continue working, Medley jumped up, pretending like she also had a list of work to complete — seemingly mocking Morgan.

"The interesting part about Dorinda is she starts out all sweet and nice, the Dorinda we love and adore," Singer said during a confessional. "And then it's like just something flips. Boom."

While de Lesseps and Singer explained to Morgan and McSweeney that doing work at the table can come off as "rude," they all agreed that Medley didn't handle the situation well.

"You don't have to blow up like Dorinda did," Morgan said, just as Medley started walking back to the table.

"I didn't blow up," Medley said. "I just said get off your iPad and be present."

After Morgan got up to go work somewhere the moment appears to pass — until Medley pulled the same stunt a few days later. While sitting at lunch with the group following an afternoon excursion, Medley answered a phone call, which set the other women off.

"I understand you take a call from your daughter, of course, you do, but get away from the table after you just yelled at everybody and chopped their hands off for picking up their computer," de Lesseps said during a confessional. "It's hypocritical."

When they attempted to confront Medley for her behavior, things took a turn. Medley insisted that the situation was incomparable because taking a call from her daughter isn't the same as doing work that should have "been done a week ago."

"I hate when you do this," Singer said. "Where's this anger coming from?"

Image zoom Sophy Holland/Bravo

Medley then began mocking the situation, speaking sarcastically.

"I will never not take a call from my daughter," she said. "I'm so happy she called."

"Sometimes you blow up and you get really angry and you walk away," de Lesseps tried to explain. "It's not this one time. It's not an isolated instance."

"Thank you so much for the advice," Medley responded, sarcastically.

When Medley doesn't get the message, Singer became emotional.

"We want to help you!" Singer yelled. "Don't you understand! There's a problem here and we want to help you. You're not getting it! You're getting angry at us and we want to help you. It's really upsetting that you won't listen."

But Morgan wasn't thrilled with Singer's approach.

"I can't believe Ramona is pouring out the crocodile tears right now," she said. "it's just distracting from our cause and giving Dorinda the perfect excuse to walk off laughing."

"It's not about that, it's about, 'Why are you attacking,' " Morgan added.

Medley came back to the table after walking away to finish her conversation with her daughter and immediately started cracking jokes about the situation.

"You okay, Ramona? I know you got hysterical there. I know it's really traumatizing," she said. "It's so funny."

"I love you Dorinda, but I really hate when you start the mocking bulls----," Singer said.