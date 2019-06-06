RHONY's Ramona Singer Brings Ex-Husband Mario and a New Date to the Same Party: 'I'm Allowed!'

Ramona Singer isn’t afraid to play the field.

After a dramatic first night in Miami, this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York finds the women relaxing and recovering with a party at their house.

“Ramona has been thinking about this party for weeks,” says Bethenny Frankel. “She’s controlling how many people we are allowed to invite to dinner … there’s a whole f—— with Ramona.”

And while the women think Ramona is just being a bit neurotic at first, they soon realize why she’s being so particular about the plans: She has more than one guest coming.

“Mario’s going to come today, to the party,” Singer tells the group, referring to her ex-husband Mario Singer. “I also invited a friend of mine that I like that I have been out with a few times.”

“I’m allowed,” she jokes of her reason for inviting two men.

Ramona and Mario finalized their divorce in 2016. The former couple — who were married for 22 years and share daughter Avery, 23 — separated in 2014 after she caught Mario cheating that January. They attempted to reconcile but eventually went their separate ways that August when Mario reconnected with his mistress.

The women don’t seem to have any problems with the guest list, but they can’t help be curious about Ramona’s intentions.

“I don’t understand,” says Frankel. “You’re going to make someone you don’t know jealous with the man you used to be married to? But she thinks this is her having game — [she thinks] it’s a good idea.”

But Ramona says she did warn her date about Mario’s attendance.

“I said, ‘Oh Kevin, by the way, I just want you to know my ex-husband is going to be here tonight,’ ” she tells Sonja Morgan. “He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be nice to him!’ “

“I invited Kevin because I wanted like a buffer because I didn’t want Mario to feel like I had to be with him all the time,” she explains.

Once it comes time for the party, Mario arrives first. And despite the dramatic end to their marriage, the exes seem to be getting along just fine, even flirting a little.

“Mario and I have always had chemistry and we always will,” she says.

The other women can’t help but find the entire situation quite comical.

“I don’t know if Ramona is having Mario there to play with him like a cat with a ball or yarn, but I’m going to sit back and watch,” says Morgan. “I do enjoy watching Ramona at work.”

But once her date Kevin arrives, things get a bit awkward.

After spending some alone time with Kevin, Ramona attempts to introduce the two men, but when she turns her attention to Mario, her date walks away.

“A little part of me wanted to make him jealous,” admits Ramona of why she really invited Mario. “It feels good that he looks jealous!”

