RHONY's Ramona Singer Apologizes for 'All Lives Matter' Comment: 'I Wasn't Educated Enough'

The Bravo star said she is "taking the time to educate myself more on this topic"

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New York City star participated in #BlackOutTuesday, an initiative across social media to focus attention on racial inequality after Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in Minneapolis police custody last week.

"#BlackOutTuesday 'Darkness cannot drive darkness; Light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; Love can do that.' – Martin Luther King, Jr.," the reality star captioned her post, adding the hashtags #istandwithyou and #strongertogether.

Several fans commented on the post, calling out Singer, 63, for recently commenting "all lives matter" on another Instagram post.

"Didn't you say 'all lives matter' like 3 days ago hun?" one wrote.

"I wasn't educated enough on the cause and I'm sorry," Singer replied.

"I hope you continue to educate yourself and be mindful of our white privilege," another follower wrote. " 'All lives matter' was an incredibly insensitive thing to say amongst the horror that is happening."

"Yes it was," Singer wrote back.

Another follower urged Singer to educate herself "about the systemic racism within our country," adding that Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th would be "a great place to start." (The documentary, which is streaming on Netflix, explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, specifically focusing on the disproportionate mass incarceration of black Americans.)

"You have a voice of influence amongst white women your age," the follower added. "Please, use your voice for good!"

"Yes, I am taking the time to educate myself more on this topic," Singer replied, noting that her daughter Avery, 25, "shared the documentary with me as well" and has "been making a list with me."

In response to someone who wrote that Singer's latest post was "hopefully a step in the right direction," the Bravo star replied, "I am continuing to educate myself more. I apologize for the misinformed comment."

A number of celebrities have used their platforms to speak out against "all lives matter" as a counterpoint to the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday, Ashton Kutcher addressed the controversy with his followers in an Instagram video.

"I think what folks that are writing 'all lives matter' need to understand is that for some people, black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter," he said, tearing up. "So while you may have the best intentions in saying 'all lives matter,' remember, to some people, black lives don't matter at all."

