Eboni K. Williams and Sonja Morgan Clash with Ramona Singer in RHONY Midseason Trailer: 'Go Home'

The drama will only be heating up in the second half of The Real Housewives of New York City season 13.

"He said I look 27, I said Black don't crack," Eboni, 37, says at the start of the clip, while Sonja, 57, quips, "Yeah, well blondes do."

In the next scene, Ramona, 64, dresses up as Leah, 38, for a costume party, complete with long blonde hair and a sheer zebra print top. "I think you like being Leah," Sonja teases.

The trailer also shows Eboni dressed as Luann, 56, and Luann as Eboni. "I'm Eboni K. Williams and I'm holding court," Luann declares while descending a staircase.

"Who's that gorgeous man?" Eboni asks in another scene, to which someone responds, "He's a model" — as Sonja is shown getting into an elevator with him.

"Did you even have sex with him?" Luann later asks.

"Am I Sonja Morgan?" Sonja responds.

Meanwhile, there seems to be trouble in paradise for Luann and her now-ex, Garth Wakeford.

"So I saw that you and Garth were in Page Six," Leah remarks, prompting Luann to reveal that her then-beau "was not happy" with the press coverage.

And a RHONY trailer wouldn't be complete without a few rounds of sparring. "Why do you want to fight?" Leah yells at Ramona in a crowded bar at one point. "Don't attack my girlfriend," Ramona fires back.

"Oh my God, will you shut up?" Leah says. "I'm trying to talk!"

"I love Ramona, but sometimes she is really tone deaf," Luann later comments.

At the end of the clip, Sonja and Ramona get into an explosive argument as Sonja shrieks, "This dinner's not about you!"

"I'm upset, but no one wants to listen to me," Ramona says as she gets up from the table, with Sonja telling her to "Go, go."

"Anybody that wants to f---ing go home, f---ing go home," Eboni says.

"We're not carrying you tonight, so shut the f--- up," Sonja tells Ramona.